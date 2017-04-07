Petronas staying despite Malaysia GP exit

Apr.7 (GMM) The Malaysian grand prix in October will be the last held at the Sepang circuit near Kuala Lumpur, a constant F1 host since 1999.
Reports suggested race organisers and F1’s new commercial owner Liberty Media agreed jointly that Malaysia be allowed to end its contract one year early for cost reasons and dwindling interest.
“The cabinet has agreed to end the contract starting 2018 after considering lowering returns to the country compared to the cost of hosting the (race),” prime minister Najib Razak confirmed in a statement.
It is also reported that in nearby Singapore, organisers and F1 are “locked in negotiations” about a renewal of the deal for the popular F1 street race, the local Today publication claims.
But referring to the news from Malaysia, F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches said: “It’s always sad to say goodbye to a member of the formula one family.”
The Malaysian news agency Bernama said PM Razak confirmed that Malaysian sponsor Petronas will continue to sponsor Mercedes despite the demise of the local race.
“I also wish to express my appreciation to FOM for its understanding and agreement that 2017 will be the last F1 race at Sepang,” he added.
29/03/2015 Malaysia announces new F1 race deal Mar.29 (GMM) Malaysia will continue to host a grand prix for at least the next three years. As the chequered flag waved on Sepang's seventeenth F1 race on Sunday, the office of the […]
02/10/2016 Current 21-race calendar ‘too much’ – Alonso Oct.2 (GMM) Fernando Alonso thinks the current F1 calendar is at the limit.
There are 21 races this year and there will be 21 again in 2017, but beyond that, the sport's new owner […]
19/08/2016 Sepang reveals circuit changes for 2016 Aug.19 (GMM) Malaysia's F1 chief has revealed that the Sepang circuit has undergone significant changes ahead of the 2016 race.
Usually one of the first races each year, the event just […]
25/10/2016 Sepang says no quick decision over GP ‘break’ Oct.25 (GMM) Sepang, the host of the Malaysian grand prix, has warned there will be no quick decision over the future of the race near Kuala Lumpur.
Sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin […]
24/03/2017 Brawn defends diluting F1 ‘exclusivity’ Mar.24 (GMM) Ross Brawn thinks F1 can afford to dilute some of its "exclusivity" in order to bring the fans closer to the action.
A debate is now raging about new owner Liberty Media's […]
26/10/2016 Sepang will still host 2017 Malaysia GP Oct.26 (GMM) Race organisers have admitted that scrapping the Malaysian grand prix would have legal ramifications.
Government and Sepang circuit chiefs this week have flagged the […]
21/01/2017 Ecclestone offered ‘less hands-on role’ – report Jan.21 (GMM) Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over.
We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the […]
28/02/2017 Liberty to ‘unleash’ new social media era Feb.28 (GMM) F1 is already turning a sharp corner in the early days of the post-Bernie Ecclestone era.
Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo told Italian radio Rai this week that […]
19/09/2016 No new Singapore GP deal agreed yet Sep.19 (GMM) The Singapore grand prix weekend was run and won without a new deal being agreed for the future.
We reported that talks took place at the scene of the spectacular night race […]