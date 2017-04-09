Prost doubts Rosberg will return

14/03/2017 Rosberg test visit ‘surprised’ Lauda Mar.14 (GMM) F1 legend Niki Lauda does not think Nico Rosberg will mount a return to formula one.
When new world champion Rosberg shocked the world with his post-title retirement […]
29/04/2016 Verstappen denies F1 career in plateau Apr.29 (GMM) Max Verstappen has denied he is already hitting a plateau, four races into the second season in his otherwise meteoric F1 career. The young Dutchman was asked at Sochi about […]
21/07/2015 Rosberg sure he can win 2015 title Jul.21 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is sure he can keep pushing teammate Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the 2015 title. Last year, the Mercedes pair had a close duel for spoils, with Hamilton […]
23/02/2017 Bottas has ‘chance’ to beat Hamilton – Prost Feb.23 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has a "good chance" to take on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.
That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, while other observers wonder if […]
18/01/2017 Lauda ‘tension’ gone after Bottas signing Jan.18 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he feels relaxed now that Valtteri Bottas has been signed up for 2017.
Earlier, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman sounded almost angry that Rosberg […]
10/03/2017 Hamilton faster than Bottas – Lauda Mar.10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is currently faster than his new teammate Valtteri Bottas.
That is the view of Mercedes' team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda.
Finn Bottas was signed by […]
04/09/2016 Massa could race elsewhere in 2017 – father Sep.4 (GMM) Felipe Massa's father says it is possible the retiring F1 driver will switch to another category in 2017.
Brazilian Massa, 35, announced at Monza that he will not be […]
01/06/2016 Prost admits ‘mixed feelings’ about Haas Jun.1 (GMM) Alain Prost has admitted to having mixed feelings about F1's newest team.
The F1 legend and Renault ambassador is referring to Haas, the outfit founded by Nascar team […]