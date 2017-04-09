Prost doubts Rosberg will return

Apr.9 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost doubts Nico Rosberg will ever return to formula one.

Prost, a quadruple world champion, actually made two comebacks after ‘retiring’: once in 1993 after a season out, and again in 1997 when he bought the Ligier team and returned as a team owner.

“That is something completely different,” the Frenchman said when told his situation might be comparable to Rosberg’s.

Last year, days after winning his first world championship, Rosberg retired at the age of 31.

“My retirement in 1993 was final,” Prost told Bild am Sonntag. “After 1991 I did not go voluntarily, I just took time out in 1992.

“But a driver can of course come back to formula one after his career ends, like Niki Lauda,” he added.

But he doesn’t think Rosberg will be like Lauda.

“He (Rosberg) is quite young to have retired, but the way he did it I find was really good. He was criticised for it, but I thought it was great.

“I can’t imagine him coming back, no,” said Prost.

However, Prost does think it will take plenty of time for Rosberg to adjust to his post-F1 life.

“When I saw Ayrton Senna in my car, I had only been a few months out but everything seemed so far away already,” he said.

Asked if he ever regretted retiring, Prost answered: “Not at all. After a few months, I was missing the feeling of having a great goal in mind: testing, training and racing for the world title.

“When that was gone, it was strange.”



