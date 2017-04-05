Raikkonen wants to stay beyond 2017

Apr.5 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has indicated he wants to stay in formula one beyond 2017.
The 2007 world champion, now 37, has been a solid if not standout performer during his second stint at Ferrari.
But the general perception is that he was outclassed by his respective teammates Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.
And now, a fresh, young and Italian face is looming on the horizon in the form of Antonio Giovinazzi, and some in the paddock think Ferrari is clearly grooming the 23-year-old for a future at the Maranello team.
Finn Raikkonen, on the other hand, is now the oldest driver on the grid and with only a one-year deal.
But ahead of the Chinese grand prix, Speed Week quotes Raikkonen as saying: “As long as I enjoy driving and my services are desired, I will stay in formula one.”
14/05/2016 Raikkonen not too old for 2017 seat – Arrivabene May 14 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has indicated Kimi Raikkonen stands a strong chance of keeping his seat at Ferrari for 2017.
The Finn has often struggled since returning to Maranello […]
22/08/2015 Ferrari could abandon driver ‘academy’ – report Aug.22 (GMM) Ferrari could be set to abandon its young driver programme. Citing Italian sources, the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat claims that new team president Sergio Marchionne, […]
26/06/2015 Bottas not ruling out staying at Williams Jun.26 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is not ruling out staying with Williams in 2016. His comments come amid swirling speculation about the highly-rated young Finn' future, with Germany's Bild […]
30/03/2015 Raikkonen has full support of Arrivabene Mar.30 (GMM) After two races in 2015, Ferrari is happy with its driver lineup. Having struggled alongside Fernando Alonso last year, Kimi Raikkonen went into the last year of his current […]
13/04/2015 Arrivabene backs ‘sensitive Iceman’ Raikkonen Apr.13 (GMM) Ferrari's team boss has backed Kimi Raikkonen after a difficult start to the 2015 season for the Finn. While new teammate Sebastian Vettel has finished on the podium in all […]
22/12/2016 Giovinazzi set for Friday drives in 2017 Dec.22 (GMM) New Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi could be set for some Friday practice outings with Sauber or Haas in 2017.
The great Italian marque has signed the young Italian GP2 […]
17/06/2015 Ferrari changed test plans for Austria – report Jun.17 (GMM) Ferrari reportedly altered its plans for the forthcoming post-Austrian grand prix test. With only two in-season tests taking place in 2015, the Maranello team was criticised […]
02/05/2016 Raikkonen unsure about future beyond 2016 May 2 (GMM) The pressure on Kimi Raikkonen is mounting. The Finn, whose Ferrari contract runs out this year, opened his 2016 podium account on Sunday but boss Maurizio Arrivabene hinted […]