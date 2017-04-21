Sochi temperatures won’t stop Ferrari – Vettel

Apr.21 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel thinks Ferrari will continue to impress next weekend in Russia.

One analysis early in 2017 might be that while the German is now leading the world championship, his red car might actually be best suited to hotter venues like Melbourne and Bahrain.

But ahead of the next calendar stop in Russia, La Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Vettel as saying: “I do not think we will have problems in Sochi due to there being lower temperatures than in Bahrain.

“In China it was cool and we were competitive,” he insisted.

“Our task is to keep putting pressure on our opponents, primarily Lewis Hamilton. Until now, Ferrari has had perfect tactics but we need to keep concentrating fully on the job.”



