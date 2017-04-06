Wolff plays down Melbourne defeat

03/04/2016 Mercedes asks parent for new clutch design Apr.3 (GMM) F1's reigning world champion team Mercedes has appealed to its carmaker parent Daimler to stave off a threat posed by 2016 title rival Ferrari. In Australia two weeks ago, […]
19/03/2015 Wolff reveals Hamilton bought Ferrari supercar Mar.19 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has had contact with Ferrari, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has admitted. Paddock rumours in Australia suggested that, as he conducts his own negotiations for […]
01/10/2015 Wolff impressed by Ferrari resurgence Oct.1 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is taking Ferrari seriously as the Italian team continues its resurgence in 2015. While Sebastian Vettel won dominantly in Singapore, […]
31/03/2015 Catching Mercedes ‘not possible’ – Marko Mar.31 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko remains doubtful Red Bull can catch up in 2015. After Australia, the Red Bull official was warning the energy drink company could quit the sport unless […]
30/03/2015 Ferrari says Mercedes still has best car Mar.30 (GMM) Although disappointed, Toto Wolff had to chuckle late on Sunday when asked if Malaysia signalled the "end of an era" in formula one. Although it was somewhat of a jibe at […]
24/03/2017 Vettel fends off Mercedes switch rumours Mar.24 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he "will not be distracted" amid speculation he could be first in line for a move to Mercedes for 2018.
Mercedes signed up Valtteri Bottas only for […]
29/03/2017 Fast Ferrari means Vettel will stay – Haug Mar.29 (GMM) The chance Sebastian Vettel will stay with Ferrari beyond 2017 stepped up a notch in Melbourne.
That is the view of former Mercedes chief Norbert Haug, not long after his […]
27/03/2017 Mercedes ‘not too far ahead’ – Horner Mar.27 (GMM) Team boss Christian Horner has denied losing its 'trick' suspension system is the reason Red Bull struggled in Australia.
Many observers are surprised that, with the rules […]