Alonso eyes return to better McLaren

May 31 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is hopeful the second half of the 2017 season will be better for McLaren-Honda.

The Spaniard insists he has no regrets about sitting out Monaco, after instead bidding for victory at the Indy 500. Ironically, it was a Honda engine failure that ended his day.

But Alonso will return to his recently Jenson Button-occupied F1 car in Canada next weekend.

“For the future, in Canada, we will try to keep improving again,” said the 35-year-old this week in New York, according to the Spanish daily Marca.

“The car seems to perform better every time, with the seventh on the grid in Barcelona and having both cars in Q3 in Monaco.

“In the second half of the season we will be more competitive,” Alonso predicted.

Beyond that, however, Alonso’s future is decidedly clouded. His McLaren-Honda contract is up, and he is not ruling out a move to a rival team.

“For the future nothing is clear, but I see more possibilities than ever. It’s still early,” he insisted.

“After the summer I will calmly look at everything and choose the way that appeals most to me. I have ruled out nothing and am open to everything. My ambition is always to win,” said Alonso.

Related News

  • 14/05/2017 No Indy regret amid Barcelona boost – Alonso May 14 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he has no regrets about sitting out the forthcoming Monaco grand prix. Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, the Spaniard is sitting out F1's most prestigious […]
  • 29/04/2017 Ongoing Honda problems ‘incredible’ – Alonso Apr.29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has described Honda's ongoing problems in 2017 as "incredible". Actually, McLaren headed into Sochi with confidence, after an update appeared to have […]
  • 18/04/2017 Massa surprised Button not testing in Bahrain Apr.18 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he cannot understand why Jenson Button is not testing for McLaren before contesting next month's Monaco grand prix. Some have argued that a driver of the […]
  • 25/04/2017 Track test for Button ‘not useful’ – Boullier Apr.25 (GMM) McLaren's simulator is good enough for Jenson Button to prepare for Monaco. That is the view of Eric Boullier, following Felipe Massa's expression of surprise that the […]
  • 15/05/2016 Q3 a ‘small milestone’ for McLaren – Alonso May 15 (GMM) McLaren-Honda is continuing its slow climb out of the doldrums of 2015. Saturday in Barcelona was the first time the Anglo-Japanese's collaboration resulted in a mere Q3 […]
  • 09/03/2017 McLaren’s ‘one problem’ is Honda – Alonso Mar.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has isolated Honda as the only missing piece in his quest to get back to winning in F1. McLaren's works partner is struggling yet again at the beginning of […]
  • 27/05/2017 Button hints at Vandoorne future May 27 (GMM) With a single comment, Jenson Button has fired speculation of a full-time return to F1, and cast doubt on the future of Stoffel Vandoorne. The 'retired' 2009 world champion […]
  • 28/05/2017 F1 career ‘already over’ – Button May 28 (GMM) Jenson Button has played down speculation he might be considering a full-time return to formula one. The 2009 world champion retired at the end of 2017, but he signed a […]
  • 16/05/2017 Button not ruling out F1 return May 16 (GMM) Jenson Button is not ruling out a full-time return to formula one. Last year, despite the F1 veteran inking a new two-year contract with McLaren, the Briton said the 2016 […]
  • 27/09/2015 Button denies row with McLaren over money Sep.27 (GMM) Jenson Button has denied F1 legend Niki Lauda's claim at Suzuka that an argument about money put the cloud of retirement above the 2009 world champion's head. "I say to Ron […]