Alonso ‘not ready’ to commit to 2018 Indy 500

May 29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has suggested he will return to America to bid once again for Indy 500 victory.

Having sat out Monaco last weekend, the Spaniard tasted the lead of the fabled oval race several times on Sunday but retired with a Honda engine failure.

“I saw smoke and said ‘It’s over’, but it was a great experience,” the McLaren driver is quoted by Spain’s Diario Sport.

“The race was very good, our performance was good, I was in the lead several times in front of the big names of Indycar — we were in it,” Alonso added.

So when asked if he will be back for another shot at victory in 2018, he answered: “I felt competitive but if I come back I know what to expect and it would be easier.

“I have enjoyed it a lot, it was one of the best experiences of my career, but I am not ready to say something else about it,” he said.



