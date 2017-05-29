Alonso ‘not ready’ to commit to 2018 Indy 500

27/04/2017 Haug questions Alonso’s Indy move Apr.27 (GMM) A former F1 chief has questioned McLaren's decision to tackle the Indy 500 with Fernando Alonso next month.
For many years, Haug was the head of Mercedes' F1 programme, […]
27/05/2017 Hamilton scoffs at Alonso’s Indy rivals May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has apparently scoffed at the level of competition facing Fernando Alonso ahead of Sunday's Indy 500.
Not long after this weekend's prestigious F1 race, […]
29/04/2017 Indy 500 about Alonso’s ‘ego’ – Wolff Apr.29 (GMM) The big story about McLaren tackling the fabled Indy 500 next month is all about Fernando Alonso's "ego".
That is the view of Toto Wolff, boss of the Mercedes […]
10/05/2017 Honda crisis threatens McLaren future – Webber May 10 (GMM) McLaren's performance crisis is risking the entire future of the great British marque.
That is the concern of former F1 driver Mark Webber, who thinks the only figure who […]
24/04/2017 McLaren crisis ‘worse’ for Alonso – Boullier Apr.24 (GMM) McLaren-Honda's performance crisis is "worse" for Fernando Alonso than it is for his rookie 2017 teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.
That is the claim of the struggling, once-great […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar.
The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
23/05/2017 Alonso to ‘represent’ F1 drivers well – Sainz May 23 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is sure Fernando Alonso will "represent" current F1 drivers well at the Indy 500 on Sunday.
While Alonso's usual competitors are contesting the […]
13/04/2017 Button not only option to replace Alonso Apr.13 (GMM) Jenson Button appears in pole position to step in and contest next month's Monaco grand prix for McLaren.
It comes after the British team and Fernando Alonso shocked the […]
25/05/2017 Alonso at Indy doesn’t hurt F1 – Steiner May 25 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has played down claims Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray this weekend hurts formula one.
F1 chief executive Chase Carey has said it would be better if the […]
28/04/2017 Briatore backs Alonso’s Indy 500 challenge Apr.28 (GMM) It is a no-brainer for Fernando Alonso to do the Indy 500 next month instead of Monaco.
That is the view of Flavio Briatore, who is still involved in the management of the […]