Berger nephew good enough for F1 – Wolff

May 11 (GMM) Toto Wolff says there could be a place in formula one for F1 legend Gerhard Berger’s nephew.

Days ago, as Lucas Auer got off to a good start in the German touring car series DTM, Berger said his nephew could “get the chance” to move into F1.

22-year-old Auer, the son of DTM boss Berger’s sister Claudia, drives a pink BWT-liveried Mercedes in 2017.

Wolff, the head of Mercedes’ motor racing programme, told Osterreich newspaper: “Luki has everything you need for formula one.”



