Berger nephew good enough for F1 – Wolff

19/10/2016 F1 door opens wider for Berger’s nephew Oct.19 (GMM) The door to F1 may have just swung open a little wider for Lucas Auer.
Last month, Toto Wolff said "the door is open" to the young Austrian, who is the 22-year-old nephew of […]
21/09/2016 F1 door ‘open’ for Berger’s nephew – Wolff Sep.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff says "the door is open" to a potential future in formula one for Lucas Auer.
Auer is the 22-year-old nephew of former F1 driver, BMW chief and Toro Rosso co-owner […]
05/10/2016 Mercedes could be key to Massa future Oct.5 (GMM) Felipe Massa has admitted his relationship with current engine supplier Mercedes could be the key to his future beyond F1.
The Brazilian is retiring from formula one but has […]
03/03/2017 Force India livery could turn pink Mar.3 (GMM) Force India's livery could soon turn pink, according to a German source.
The specialist publication Auto Bild claims the Silverstone based team is in talks with BWT, an […]
23/03/2017 2017 ‘not huge challenge’ for drivers – Berger Mar.23 (GMM) The beginning of the new era of formula one will not solve all of the sport's problems.
That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who is just beginning work as the new […]
08/05/2017 Berger tips nephew for F1 seat May 8 (GMM) F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks his nephew could be the next Austrian on the formula one grid.
Berger, the former BMW and Toro Rosso chief and a 10-time race winner, has just […]
19/05/2015 Wolff sells stake in racing company HWA May 19 (GMM) Toto Wolff has continued to narrow his focus on formula one with Mercedes. Since taking over as the German giant's team boss, the 43-year-old has been diluting his […]
23/03/2017 Test results put pressure on Ferrari – Hakkinen Mar.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied claims Mercedes adopted a strategy to "bluff" its way through the recent winter test season.
Interest in the 2017 pecking order is almost […]
29/01/2015 Screaming engines ‘important for F1’ – Heidfeld Jan.29 (GMM) Former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld has lamented the loss of F1's familiar scream. Despite now racing an almost silent Formula E car, the 37-year-old former BMW and Williams […]
16/10/2015 Wehrlein to meet Wolff to discuss F1 future Oct.16 (GMM) Two important meetings that will determine Pascal Wehrlein's future in formula one are now looming. The first is this weekend at Hockenheim, where the young German will blow […]