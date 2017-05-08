Berger tips nephew for F1 seat

21/09/2016 F1 door ‘open’ for Berger’s nephew – Wolff Sep.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff says "the door is open" to a potential future in formula one for Lucas Auer.
Auer is the 22-year-old nephew of former F1 driver, BMW chief and Toro Rosso co-owner […]
19/10/2016 F1 door opens wider for Berger’s nephew Oct.19 (GMM) The door to F1 may have just swung open a little wider for Lucas Auer.
Last month, Toto Wolff said "the door is open" to the young Austrian, who is the 22-year-old nephew of […]
28/01/2015 Berger tips Dennis to keep top McLaren job Jan.28 (GMM) Gerhard Berger, once linked with the top job, has now backed Ron Dennis to keep running McLaren. For some months, rumours and reports have been doing the rounds suggesting a […]
11/10/2016 DTM’s Wittmann not dreaming of F1 Oct.11 (GMM) Top DTM driver Marco Wittmann has admitted his F1 dream may never come true.
The 26-year-old won the German touring car series in 2014, and is the favourite to back that up […]
16/03/2016 Qualifying not enough to improve F1 – Berger Mar.16 (GMM) Gerhard Berger is yet another pundit who believes Mercedes will once again rule the roost in 2016. "Well, it looks as though not much in the balance of power has really […]
21/04/2017 Berger hopes Vettel does DTM race Apr.21 (GMM) F1 legend Gerhard Berger hopes Fernando Alonso's decision to do the Indy 500 next month is the start of a new trend.
"It's like the old days," said the former Ferrari and […]
10/06/2016 Rosberg contract talks about Mercedes ‘strategy’ Jun.10 (GMM) The first sign of trouble in Nico Rosberg's negotiations with Mercedes has emerged.
Earlier, both the German outfit and the 2016 championship leader have indicated they are […]
31/12/2014 Marussia still owes Timo Glock $1m – source Dec.31 (GMM) The collapsing F1 backmarker Marussia still owes a whopping $1 million to its former driver Timo Glock. The debt was discovered by the F1 business and Formula Money […]
29/04/2015 F1 ‘has become boring’ – Glock Apr.29 (GMM) Former F1 driver Timo Glock has denounced the pinnacle of motor sport as "boring". The 33-year-old German drove for Toyota until 2009, when the Japanese giant suddenly […]
13/10/2016 Rosberg has beaten Hamilton ‘in the head’ – Berger Oct.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is now dominating his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in every way.
That is the claim of Gerhard Berger, an F1 legend who earlier this year helped to negotiate […]