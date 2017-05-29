CEO says Pirelli not buying into F1

26/05/2015 Pirelli wary of being ‘out-bid’ for tyre contract May 26 (GMM) Pirelli is "open" to going to war with a rival tyre manufacturer like Michelin. That is the claim of the Italian company's chief Marco Tronchetti Provera. On a rare paddock […]
14/02/2017 Pirelli embracing ‘challenge’ of faster F1 – boss Feb.14 (GMM) Pirelli is happy in formula one and embracing the "very important challenge" of the much faster 2017 cars.
That is the claim of Marco Tronchetti Provera, who is the chief […]
29/03/2017 No F1 return for Bridgestone Mar.29 (GMM) Bridgestone is not looking to return to F1 any time soon.
The Japanese marque was synonymous with the sport in both the 'tyre war' and single supplier eras until 2011, when […]
05/06/2015 Pirelli not sure Michelin wants F1 contract Jun.5 (GMM) Pirelli chief Marco Tronchetti Provera has admitted it is not clear if the Italian company will face any rivals to remain F1's sole tyre supplier beyond 2016. Already in […]
28/06/2016 Pirelli CEO happy with F1 present and future Jun.28 (GMM) Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera said he is happy the Italian company is still involved in an ever more competitive formula one.
The Milan-based multinational has […]
23/05/2015 Pirelli vs Michelin ‘tyre war’ already heating up May 23 (GMM) The battle to be F1's sole official tyre supplier in 2017 and beyond is already heating up. On Friday, on behalf of Pirelli, former F1 driver turned broadcaster Martin […]
12/04/2017 Brawn wants teams to release data ‘secrets’ Apr.12 (GMM) New F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn wants to use secret team data to spice up the show for fans.
Currently, the teams' vast and impressive information-collecting abilities and […]
15/05/2015 F1 should green-light new ‘tyre war’ – Coulthard May 15 (GMM) David Coulthard thinks F1 needs a 'tyre war' once again. This week, the former F1 supplier Michelin revealed that its interest in working at the pinnacle of motor sport has […]
13/05/2015 Michelin pushing for F1 return May 13 (GMM) Michelin has confirmed its interest in returning to formula one. Italy's Autosprint reported that the former F1 tyre supplier could go head-to-head with Pirelli in the […]
19/05/2016 Pirelli to monitor pressures in-race from Monaco May 19 (GMM) F1 is fast-tracking a system whereby Pirelli and the governing FIA can monitor cars' tyre pressures live during a race.
Last week, we reported rumours some teams may have […]