Engine rule changes or Red Bull will quit – Marko

May 17 (GMM) Red Bull could quit formula one if the next set of engine regulations is not significantly better.

That is the warning-shot fired by the energy drink-owned team’s top Austrian official Dr Helmut Marko.

Talks have already begun about how to tweak the controversial engine rules for beyond 2020, and Red Bull has some conditions.

Marko told El Confidencial: “The idea is very simple. We want an engine that is 1000hp, with a single standard KERS and battery, and development does not cost more than 15-20 million.

“They should have sound, and allow the driver to make the difference. And independent companies like Ilmor and Cosworth should be able to enter so that we or McLaren can use them if we want,” he said.

And if those conditions cannot be met, Marko confirmed that Red Bull might quit F1.

“Yes,” he said, “because last year Mercedes would not give us an engine, neither would Ferrari, and Renault was only forced by Ecclestone to give us one.

“We want to have an equal situation where we are not blackmailed by a manufacturer,” Marko added.

Related News

  • 19/09/2015 Lauda sure Ferrari will supply engines to Red Bull Sep.19 (GMM) Along with a clear quit threat, Red Bull has announced that it is splitting with long-time engine supplier Renault. "The separation from our engine partner at the end of the […]
  • 29/06/2015 ‘Red Bull to decide future before summer break’ Jun.29 (GMM) Red Bull has not ruled out quitting formula one. That is the warning of the energy drink company's Dr Helmut Marko, after mogul Dietrich Mateschitz issued the threat at his […]
  • 23/04/2015 No Red Bull comeback until season end – Marko Apr.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted the Red Bull-funded Austrian grand prix trophy will probably be passed into Mercedes' hands. The June race at the former A1-Ring, now known as […]
  • 10/09/2015 New engine deal ‘first step’ to Red Bull future Sep.10 (GMM) Red Bull is now all but admitting that its next engine partner will be Ferrari. The energy drink stable, also comprising the Faenza based team Toro Rosso, has reportedly […]
  • 15/12/2015 Marko hopes ‘watch will not stop’ in 2016 Dec.15 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko said he is hopeful changes at Renault will help Red Bull to charge back towards the front in F1. The energy drink company tried to dump Renault and switch to […]
  • 19/10/2015 Marko hopes for Red Bull crisis solution in Austin Oct.19 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko is hoping a solution to Red Bull's engine crisis is just around the corner. The energy drink company is splitting with its current partner Renault, but it […]
  • 15/03/2016 Marko hints F1 to ‘equalise’ engine performance Mar.15 (GMM) Moves are afoot to close the performance gaps between the four 'power units' in formula one. Dr Helmut Marko, the outspoken Red Bull official, said his boss Dietrich […]
  • 15/04/2017 Red Bull concerned about flexible Ferrari Apr.15 (GMM) Red Bull has become the first F1 team to admit concerns about the flexibility of Ferrari's 2017 car. The energy drink owned team is notably lagging behind Mercedes and […]
  • 10/04/2015 Mateschitz confirms Red Bull quit threat Apr.10 (GMM) Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz has confirmed the threat to pull his energy drink company out of formula one. His right-hand man and fellow Austrian, Dr Helmut Marko, […]
  • 08/06/2015 Marko blames F1 for smaller Austria GP crowd Jun.8 (GMM) Red Bull is struggling to fill the grandstands ahead of its second race as a formula one race promoter. Last year, the energy drink company achieved a full house of 95,000 […]