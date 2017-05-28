F1 career ‘already over’ – Button

May 28 (GMM) Jenson Button has played down speculation he might be considering a full-time return to formula one.
The 2009 world champion retired at the end of 2017, but he signed a two-year deal for 2017 and 2018 to be McLaren’s reserve and ambassador.
So when Fernando Alonso headed to the Indy 500, Button duly returned and enjoyed filling in at Monaco.
Earlier in the Principality, the Briton hinted he might be tempted to make a full-time return. But when asked if the chequered flag on Sunday will mean his F1 career is now over, 37-year-old Button answered: “It already was last November!
“I think if any of you guys (reporters) were invited to drive in Monaco, you might agree as well,” he smiled.
So when asked if he might be tempted back for more one-off appearances, Button said: “Who knows, but I don’t have plans for that.
“As far as I know, the team has no plans to change the drivers it has either. So I’m definitely not going to be in formula one this year.”
16/05/2017 Button not ruling out F1 return May 16 (GMM) Jenson Button is not ruling out a full-time return to formula one.
Last year, despite the F1 veteran inking a new two-year contract with McLaren, the Briton said the 2016 […]
27/05/2017 Button hints at Vandoorne future May 27 (GMM) With a single comment, Jenson Button has fired speculation of a full-time return to F1, and cast doubt on the future of Stoffel Vandoorne.
The 'retired' 2009 world champion […]
26/08/2016 Button to ‘probably’ stay in F1 Aug.26 (GMM) Jenson Button says his plans beyond 2016 will be known "soon".
It is strongly rumoured that McLaren-Honda will end its seven-year relationship with the 2009 world champion […]
12/11/2016 Button eyes GT, rallycross for 2017 Nov.12 (GMM) Jenson Button has hinted at his plan to keep on racing during his F1 'sabbatical' next year.
Although some think the Briton is retiring, 36-year-old Button insists he might […]
27/08/2016 Vandoorne waiting for ‘quick’ Button decision Aug.27 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne is waiting for the situation between McLaren and Jenson Button to unfold before he presses ahead with his 2017 plans.
The young Belgian is pushing to make […]
25/05/2017 No pressure for Button in Monaco – Kvyat May 25 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says retired F1 driver Jenson Button is under no pressure this weekend at Monaco.
Some have questioned the wisdom of Button's one-off return to replace Fernando […]
18/04/2017 Massa surprised Button not testing in Bahrain Apr.18 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he cannot understand why Jenson Button is not testing for McLaren before contesting next month's Monaco grand prix.
Some have argued that a driver of the […]
25/04/2017 Track test for Button ‘not useful’ – Boullier Apr.25 (GMM) McLaren's simulator is good enough for Jenson Button to prepare for Monaco.
That is the view of Eric Boullier, following Felipe Massa's expression of surprise that the […]
18/04/2017 Indy 500 deal ‘not my idea’ – Boullier Apr.18 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he initially did not support Fernando Alonso's move to skip Monaco next month in order to bid for Indy 500 victory.
It appears the sensational and […]
09/04/2015 Cheerful Button sees ‘great future’ Apr.9 (GMM) Jenson Button insists he has a "great future" at McLaren. His comments follow a miserable period for the 2009 world champion, having clung onto his place in F1 only to find […]