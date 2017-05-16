Hamilton denies training less than rivals

May 16 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he trains “just as much” as his F1 rivals.

The triple world champion’s comments come after Barcelona, where although Hamilton won he was also heard on the radio apparently struggling physically with the demands of the faster 2017 cars.

“Physically, yeah, I probably lost two kilos in that race. It’s draining,” said the Mercedes driver, who said he goes without a drink in 2017 to reduce car weight.

“I was a little bit tired after that one.”

Some might surmise that Hamilton struggled in Barcelona more than some other drivers due to his high-profile lifestyle, as he has less time to work out.

But he told Men’s Health Australia: “I’m no less focused than any of my peers. They live a different life. They go home and are not pictured at events.

“I train just as much as them — maybe more. But I do this other stuff. I have so much energy,” he added.

Related News

  • 28/04/2016 No need for meldonium in F1 – Kvyat Apr.28 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has dismissed suggestions F1 drivers are at risk of being caught taking meldonium, a newly-banned drug. Over 100 international athletes, mainly Russian, have […]
  • 20/02/2016 Mercedes happy after 2016 car debut Feb.20 (GMM) Nico Rosberg gave Mercedes' new 2016 car an early thumbs-up on Friday. On Silverstone's short layout, the German driver was the first at the wheel of the W07 during a 100 […]
  • 14/05/2015 Hakkinen understands Mercedes ‘team order’ May 14 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen says he can understand why Mercedes issued a 'team order' towards the end of the Spanish grand prix. After the Barcelona race, championship leader Lewis […]
  • 05/02/2016 Schumacher news ‘not good’ – Montezemolo Feb.5 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's former boss has caused a stir by suggesting the health condition of the F1 legend is "not good". "I constantly get news about him and it is not good," […]
  • 27/03/2015 Rule stops Hamilton from wearing green helmet Mar.27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton cannot wear a special helmet this weekend in Malaysia. To celebrate title sponsor Petronas' home race, the reigning world champion and Mercedes both revealed […]
  • 02/04/2016 McLaren angry with FIA over Alonso injuries – reports Apr.2 (GMM) Ron Dennis is reportedly angry with F1's governing body for not detecting the injuries that have sidelined Fernando Alonso in Bahrain. Just after his enormous Melbourne […]
  • 31/03/2015 Mercedes to re-think ‘fair play’ strategies – Wolff Mar.31 (GMM) The big question after Malaysia is: has Ferrari really caught Mercedes? After Sebastian Vettel's breakthrough win in red on Sunday, Mercedes figures admitted to being […]
  • 29/12/2015 Hamilton gets energy from ‘excessive’ lifestyle Dec.29 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he has no intention of easing back the intensity of his off-track lifestyle. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper asked Hamilton, the reigning […]
  • 15/03/2015 Lauda denies private lives to hurt Mercedes drivers Mar.15 (GMM) Niki Lauda has rubbished suggestions the private lives of Mercedes' race drivers could affect their championship hopes in 2015. World champion Hamilton has broken up with […]
  • 15/11/2015 Rosberg happy to have Hamilton as teammate for life Nov.15 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is sure he can take on Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, insisting he is even prepared to spend the rest of his career as the triple world champion's teammate. […]