Horner forgives Verstappen for outburst

16/07/2015 Kvyat ‘absolutely’ delivering for Red Bull Jul.16 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat appears to have secured his place at Red Bull Racing for now. Earlier, the young Russian seemed to be under pressure from the energy drink stable's latest F1 […]
14/06/2016 New engine ‘another world’ for Red Bull – Horner Jun.14 (GMM) Christian Horner says Montreal was proof that Red Bull is right back on track.
After a resurgent showing for the former world champions in Barcelona and Monaco, Daniel […]
19/05/2016 Red Bull denies Ricciardo given losing strategy May 19 (GMM) Red Bull has denied Max Verstappen was deliberately given the preferred race strategy to win last Sunday's Spanish grand prix.
While the young Dutchman - who had qualified […]
31/08/2016 ‘No bodyguards’ for Verstappen at Monza – manager Aug.31 (GMM) Max Verstappen's manager has denied reports the Dutch teenager might be wise to take precautions ahead of the Italian grand prix.
After the first-corner clash at Spa, the […]
09/06/2016 Red Bull to stay ahead of Ferrari – Verstappen Jun.9 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he is confident Red Bull will stay ahead of Ferrari for a third consecutive race this weekend in Canada.
The teen Dutchman won in Barcelona and his […]
11/06/2016 Vettel hopes to keep troubling Mercedes Jun.11 (GMM) Ferrari may have taken the leap ahead it was seeking after introducing a revised turbo design for the Canadian grand prix.
Sebastian Vettel split the two Mercedes cars in […]
19/03/2015 Race pace gap to Mercedes not huge – Raikkonen Mar.19 (GMM) Mercedes could have a race on its hands in 2015. After Melbourne, Christian Horner claimed the advantage now wielded by the silver team is bigger than at any time during Red […]
20/06/2015 Austria set for ‘silver versus red’ battle Jun.20 (GMM) Those with a ticket for Sunday's Austrian grand prix could be in for a 'silver versus red' treat. Last year, 90,000 race-day spectators watched on as Red Bull organised the […]
06/09/2016 Race for Singapore win could be close Sep.6 (GMM) The race could be on for victory in next weekend's Singapore grand prix.
The inter-team fight for the title, however, is all but over, with Ferrari having already ceded […]