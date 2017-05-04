India wants millions in F1 taxes

15/06/2015 India GP promoter ‘waiting’ for government help Jun.15 (GMM) Sameer Gaur, representing the former Indian grand prix promoter Jaypee, says he is "waiting" for the government to put the F1 race back on track. F1 supremo Bernie […]
03/02/2016 Force India to lose co-owner, title sponsor Sahara Feb.3 (GMM) Force India looks set to lose its major co-owner and title sponsor Sahara. The Indian conglomerate Sahara's chief, Subrata Roy, has been in a Delhi jail since 2014, and local […]
19/05/2015 India not poised for F1 return May 19 (GMM) India is not poised to return to the F1 calendar any time soon, according to a source. After three editions, the New Delhi race was scrapped after 2013 for reportedly […]
12/01/2015 Authorities restrict travel for Mallya Jan.12 (GMM) Indian authorities have moved to restrict international travel for embattled Force India supremo Vijay Mallya. Amid ongoing action relating to his ailing airline Kingfisher, […]
22/04/2016 India asks Britain to deport Mallya Apr.22 (GMM) Force India chief Vijay Mallya's legal troubles are continuing to deepen. Already, the Indian government was moving against the former billionaire over huge debts from the […]
25/04/2016 Now India revokes Mallya’s passport Apr.25 (GMM) Vijay Mallya will not be coming to any grands prix in the foreseeable future. The Indian government has now revoked the Force India boss and co-owner's passport. Mallya's […]
10/02/2017 India moves for Mallya’s extradition Feb.10 (GMM) Force India chief Vijay Mallya has a new battle on his hands ahead of the 2017 season.
Reportedly now a former billionaire, the Indian businessman was unable to attend […]
11/05/2016 Force India hopes for Mallya return soon May 11 (GMM) The UK government has turned down India's request for Vijay Mallya to be deported.
Former billionaire Mallya has been absent from the F1 paddocks this year over his […]
08/03/2016 Court may stop Mallya’s F1 travels Mar.8 (GMM) Force India boss and co-owner Vijay Mallya may be unable to attend grands prix in 2016. Seventeen banks that are owed money by the Indian businessman relating to his […]