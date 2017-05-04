Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talks

18/03/2016 Wolff’s season hits snag at paddock gates Mar.18 (GMM) The start of Toto Wolff's 2016 campaign hit a roadblock even before he entered the paddock gates in Melbourne. Germany's Auto Bild noticed that the Austrian only gained […]
22/03/2017 Hamilton relationship ‘better’ – Wolff Mar.22 (GMM) Toto Wolff says his relationship with Lewis Hamilton is "stronger" ahead of the 2017 season.
There were obvious tensions in the silver camp after the Abu Dhabi finale last […]
30/04/2017 McLaren, Mercedes deny 2018 rumours Apr.30 (GMM) McLaren and Mercedes have denied claims they are teaming up for 2018.
Amid the Honda performance crisis, rumours are sweeping the Sochi paddock that a deal for a reunion of […]
05/09/2016 Rumours swirl about Ecclestone’s future Sep.5 (GMM) As big rumours swirl about the sale of F1's commercial rights, Bernie Ecclestone has named a potential successor as chief executive.
At Monza, speculation swirled in the […]
23/03/2017 Test results put pressure on Ferrari – Hakkinen Mar.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied claims Mercedes adopted a strategy to "bluff" its way through the recent winter test season.
Interest in the 2017 pecking order is almost […]
30/04/2017 Mercedes denies Vettel switch reports Apr.30 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs have rubbished rumours Sebastian Vettel could be set to switch from Ferrari to Mercedes for 2018.
German Vettel, the world championship leader and Sochi pole […]
27/08/2015 Vettel wrong to attack Pirelli – Jordan Aug.27 (GMM) Eddie Jordan has hit out at Sebastian Vettel for his fierce criticism of Pirelli in the wake of his Spa-Francorchamps tyre blowout. The Ferrari driver launched an […]
11/01/2016 Wolff races up Swiss rich list Jan.11 (GMM) Toto Wolff has leapt up the rankings in an annual list of the richest people in Switzerland. Every year, it is the F1 supremo and billionaire Bernie Ecclestone who tops the […]
10/05/2016 Replacing Ecclestone not easy – Lauda May 10 (GMM) Niki Lauda has played down mounting speculation he is in pole position to succeed Bernie Ecclestone.
It is claimed that Ferrari's Sergio Marchionne, backed by Mercedes chief […]