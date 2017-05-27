Magnussen not worried over court date

19/05/2017 Magnussen-manager dispute heads to court May 19 (GMM) A broken relationship between Kevin Magnussen and his former manager is heading to court.
After his McLaren seat fell through after a single year, Magnussen reportedly split […]
09/02/2016 Magnussen set to split with manager Feb.9 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen and his long-time manager Dorte Riis Madsen are set to split, according to the Danish newspaper BT. The report said it was the young Danish driver, and not […]
31/10/2016 Haas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen Oct.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has admitted Haas has been in touch with Kevin Magnussen about 2017.
With Dane Magnussen's future at Renault uncertain, reports emerged in Mexico at the […]
19/01/2017 Magnussen ‘disappointed’ with Renault criticism Jan.19 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was "disappointed" to hear about his former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul's recent parting shot.
Last week, as the Danish driver heads to Haas for […]
16/10/2015 Magnussen and McLaren to split – reports Oct.16 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is splitting with McLaren, two Danish publications report. The 23-year-old has been the Woking team's reserve driver in 2015, having lost his race seat after […]
04/02/2016 F1 sponsor hails Magnussen’s return Feb.4 (GMM) A Danish businessman has hailed Kevin Magnussen's return to F1. In 2014, the Danish bank Saxo Bank entered F1 as a sponsor with Lotus. Now, Danish driver Kevin Magnussen has […]
16/10/2015 Magnussen and McLaren confirm split Oct.16 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen and McLaren-Honda on Friday confirmed reports in the Danish media that the two sides have split. The Copenhagen Post declared that the young Dane, who made […]
25/11/2016 Dennis exit ‘healthy’ for McLaren – Magnussen Nov.25 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen thinks Ron Dennis' departure is actually "healthy" for McLaren.
The Danish driver was a protege of the Woking team's supremo and made his F1 debut for […]
09/02/2016 Jorda role prompted Sorensen to quit Renault Feb.9 (GMM) Marco Sorensen says he quit F1's Enstone team in protest of the status of female development driver Carmen Jorda. Jorda, a former GP3 driver, was controversially appointed by […]