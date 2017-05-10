No F1 return for Glock

29/04/2015 F1 ‘has become boring’ – Glock Apr.29 (GMM) Former F1 driver Timo Glock has denounced the pinnacle of motor sport as "boring". The 33-year-old German drove for Toyota until 2009, when the Japanese giant suddenly […]
31/12/2014 Marussia still owes Timo Glock $1m – source Dec.31 (GMM) The collapsing F1 backmarker Marussia still owes a whopping $1 million to its former driver Timo Glock. The debt was discovered by the F1 business and Formula Money […]
08/02/2017 Rosberg backs Kubica for F1 test comeback Feb.8 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed news Robert Kubica could be looking to get back into F1.
The Pole had to leave the category after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 […]
01/05/2016 Lauda takes step back as television pundit May 1 (GMM) Niki Lauda is taking a step back from his full-time duties as the lead pundit for German television. The F1 legend has held the RTL microphone for years but the broadcaster […]
13/01/2016 F1 budget worth every cent and more – Wolff Jan.13 (GMM) Mercedes has no thoughts whatsoever about reassessing its commitment to formula one. The German carmaker left McLaren to become its own works team at the start of the […]
14/07/2015 Van der Garde eyes DTM move – report Jul.14 (GMM) Giedo van der Garde's next move in motor racing could be to German touring cars. That is the claim of the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, referring to the 30-year-old who […]
29/01/2015 Screaming engines ‘important for F1’ – Heidfeld Jan.29 (GMM) Former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld has lamented the loss of F1's familiar scream. Despite now racing an almost silent Formula E car, the 37-year-old former BMW and Williams […]
11/10/2016 DTM’s Wittmann not dreaming of F1 Oct.11 (GMM) Top DTM driver Marco Wittmann has admitted his F1 dream may never come true.
The 26-year-old won the German touring car series in 2014, and is the favourite to back that up […]
10/05/2016 DTM drivers do not miss F1 careers May 10 (GMM) Two former F1 drivers insist they do not miss the pinnacle of motor racing.
In 2013 and 2014, Dani Juncadella tested for the Williams and Force India teams, but now the […]
16/09/2015 BMW rules out F1 return Sep.16 (GMM) BMW has issued a clear "no" on the issue of a potential F1 comeback. First with Williams, and then as team owner in the BMW-Sauber era, the German carmaker raced throughout […]