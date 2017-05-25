No pressure for Button in Monaco – Kvyat

May 25 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says retired F1 driver Jenson Button is under no pressure this weekend at Monaco.

Some have questioned the wisdom of Button’s one-off return to replace Fernando Alonso, particularly after the 2009 world champion skipped the Bahrain test last month.

“If Jenson wants to prepare in that way, it’s his choice,” said Max Verstappen. “I cannot pass judgement.

“I’m not in the same position with his 17 years of experience.”

Daniil Kvyat agrees that it was reasonable for Button to prepare only in the McLaren simulator in recent days.

“He is not trying to win a world championship, so one race doesn’t mean anything,” said the Russian.

“If he is successful, great, but if he is not, there is nothing wrong with that because he can say that he was not able to be ready. So Jenson has nothing to gain and nothing to lose,” Kvyat added.



