‘No reason’ for Mercedes driver change – Lauda

May 28 (GMM) Niki Lauda has given another clear hint that Mercedes is not planning a driver change ahead of the 2018 season.

Lewis Hamilton is already under contract, but there has been speculation either Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso could wear silver next year after Valtteri Bottas’ one-year deal expires.

But team chairman Lauda told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Vettel is happy and competitive at Ferrari, while Spaniard Alonso is “absolutely no topic” for Mercedes.

“We have two great drivers and no reason at all to change anything,” the F1 legend added.

Asked when he will extend the Bottas deal, Lauda answered: “Now let’s look at this for a while and then we’ll see. But there is nothing at all stopping it.”

