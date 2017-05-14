Peter Sauber makes rare F1 visit

May 14 (GMM) Team founder Peter Sauber is making a rare visit to a F1 paddock this weekend in Barcelona.

No longer involved in any capacity with the Swiss team that still bears his name, the 73-year-old told Sonntagsblick newspaper he was invited to Spain by new Sauber owner Pascal Picci.

“When I got out of the car I saw Felipe Massa and he came over to hug me immediately,” Sauber said.

“For these reasons, I accepted Picci’s friendly invitation. People are happy when they see me. Formula one was my life for 25 years and you can’t just forget it.”

For a man once synonymous with the team pitwall, Sauber has been completely absent now for some time.

“In nine months, I have managed to get a distance,” he said, “which is why I was happy that Picci asked me.

“What I miss is the people, not the races. I watch it regularly on the TV but it doesn’t always have to be live.”

Sauber said he would prefer not to comment on his former team’s current performance, but he did mention the action closer to the front.

“Ferrari has done well but I’m still sceptical,” he said. “I was really happy about Bottas’ first win as it’s great that such stories are still possible.

“But it would certainly be better if the six fastest cars were not so far away from the rest.”

Related News

  • 18/03/2015 Van der Garde admits ‘F1 dream probably over’ Mar.18 (GMM) Giedo van der Garde on Wednesday admitted the Sauber legal affair has probably ended his formula one dream. The Dutchman's management confirmed reports that a settlement […]
  • 23/09/2016 Formula E would welcome Massa switch Sep.23 (GMM) Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has admitted he would "love" Felipe Massa to make the switch to the all-electric series. Having recently announced his decision to retire, […]
  • 23/12/2015 Merhi assessing F1 ‘options’ for 2016 Dec.23 (GMM) Roberto Merhi is not ready to give up on his formula one career. The Spaniard made his F1 debut this year with Manor, but ultimately lost the seat to the better-funded […]
  • 27/04/2016 New chassis not ready for struggling Nasr – Sauber Apr.27 (GMM) Felipe Nasr will not be able to end his early 2016 troubles by switching to a new Sauber chassis this weekend in Russia. After complaining about the handling of his chassis […]
  • 16/03/2015 Peter Sauber defends Kaltenborn after Melbourne saga Mar.16 (GMM) Team founder Peter Sauber has defended Monisha Kaltenborn after the courtroom debacle of the team's 2015 season opener. Ultimately, Indian-born Kaltenborn was smiling as the […]
  • 15/03/2017 Old engine makes Sauber’s life ‘hard’ – Wehrlein Mar.15 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has admitted Sauber's year-old engines will be a disadvantage for the Swiss team in 2017. Last year, Sauber almost collapsed financially, with its survival […]
  • 21/07/2016 Ericsson’s backers have bought Sauber – report Jul.21 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has declined to confirm or deny reports it is Marcus Ericsson's Swedish backers who have bought the Sauber team. The Swiss outfit announced on Wednesday […]
  • 14/05/2015 Nasr says no Sauber upgrades yet May 14 (GMM) Felipe Nasr is expecting Sauber to suffer at the next few races. Early in 2015, the Brazilian rookie emerged as a potential star of the future, finishing fifth in Australia […]
  • 17/04/2015 Ericsson happy to put Caterham in the past Apr.17 (GMM) More than a year into his F1 career, Marcus Ericsson is happy to finally have an outlet to show his potential. Last year, the Swede made his debut for the now-defunct […]
  • 03/06/2016 Benoit says Sauber must change driver lineup Jun.3 (GMM) A leading Swiss journalist has suggested Sauber needs to make a change to its driver lineup at the end of the season. In Monaco, their bitter old rivalry from their GP2 days […]