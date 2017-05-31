Pirelli denies 2017 tyres favour Ferrari

May 31 (GMM) Pirelli has hit back at claims its 2017 tyres unfairly favour the Ferrari team.
Many have admitted their surprise that, notwithstanding the big rule change this year, the Italian team managed to close a big gap to Mercedes over the winter.
“Mercedes and Ferrari is the perfect duel,” said retired world champion Nico Rosberg.
“I just don’t know how Ferrari managed to strike back, especially given how far behind they still were last year,” he told Sky Italia.
Indeed, even Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera admits that “A strong Ferrari is good for F1”.
It has triggered rumours that Pirelli’s 2017 tyres, obviously more suited to the Ferrari than the Mercedes at present, were deliberately developed that way.
Tronchetti Provera denies it.
“The tyres are the same for everyone,” he told Italian radio Rai.
“Mercedes has celebrated great successes and at the moment are in a bit of headwind, but I am convinced that they will soon be back.
“The reason for Ferrari’s good performance? It is simply that the team built an excellent car. Perhaps this progress surprised some people but we should recognise the achievement,” Tronchetti Provera added.
Actually, some saw Ferrari’s strong performance coming in advance, with Sebastian Vettel in particular volunteering at every opportunity to help Pirelli test its 2017 tyres.
“Tyres: that’s Vettel’s strength,” the German’s former teammate Mark Webber told Germany’s Auto Bild.
Pirelli’s Tronchetti Provera said: “Sebastian Vettel worked incredibly seriously in terms of developing the 2017 tyres.
“He was always available to us, when so many others were not.”
02/12/2016 Rosberg not commenting on Hamilton quit reports Dec.2 (GMM) New world champion Nico Rosberg this week did not want to comment on the latest rumours surrounding his teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Following his title defeat to Rosberg, […]
14/02/2017 Pirelli embracing ‘challenge’ of faster F1 – boss Feb.14 (GMM) Pirelli is happy in formula one and embracing the "very important challenge" of the much faster 2017 cars.
That is the claim of Marco Tronchetti Provera, who is the chief […]
26/05/2015 Pirelli wary of being ‘out-bid’ for tyre contract May 26 (GMM) Pirelli is "open" to going to war with a rival tyre manufacturer like Michelin. That is the claim of the Italian company's chief Marco Tronchetti Provera. On a rare paddock […]
24/05/2015 Pirelli ready to push for 2017 contract May 24 (GMM) Pirelli has confirmed its intention to try to stay in formula one beyond next year. F1's governing body has now officially launched the 2017-2019 tender, and it appears that […]
06/02/2017 Alonso-Mercedes rumours ‘baseless’ – Briatore Feb.6 (GMM) Flavio Briatore has rejected speculation Fernando Alonso was ever a serious contender to drive for Mercedes in 2017.
When the reigning champion team suddenly had to replace […]
28/03/2015 ‘No change’ after Pirelli’s China buyout – Hembery Mar.28 (GMM) Pirelli's F1 project is "business as usual" despite the EUR 7 billion takeover of the historic Italian company by China. It emerged earlier this week that state-owned China […]
09/01/2017 Hakkinen confirms Bottas negotiations Jan.9 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas' next step in formula one will be known "in good time" before pre-season testing begins late next month.
That is the news from Mika Hakkinen, the former […]
12/10/2015 Mercedes’ title celebrations not ideal at Sochi Oct.12 (GMM) With the late announcement of Kimi Raikkonen's penalty at Sochi, Mercedes began to celebrate long after the chequered flag. The stewards' call, after deliberating over […]
05/06/2015 Pirelli not sure Michelin wants F1 contract Jun.5 (GMM) Pirelli chief Marco Tronchetti Provera has admitted it is not clear if the Italian company will face any rivals to remain F1's sole tyre supplier beyond 2016. Already in […]
25/03/2015 China buys Pirelli Mar.25 (GMM) China has bought F1's official tyre supplier Pirelli. State-owned China National Chemical, or Chem China, has secured control of the Milan-based company valued at over EUR 7 […]