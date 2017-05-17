Raikkonen’s daughter born

31/08/2015 Rosberg becomes father before Monza Aug.31 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is speeding into the Italian grand prix as F1's newest father. The Mercedes driver has announced on Twitter that his and wife Viviane's first child was born at […]
13/11/2016 Raikkonen’s wife expecting second child Nov.13 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen's young family will add another member some time next year.
Ilta Sanomat, a Finnish newspaper, reacted with surprise when the normally reticent Ferrari driver […]
27/03/2015 Rosberg’s pregnant wife unwell – report Mar.27 (GMM) Nico Rosberg's mind is on the other side of the world as he also concentrates on his job this weekend in Malaysia. Back at his home in Monaco, where he has lived almost his […]
05/12/2016 Even Massa not ruling out Mercedes seat Dec.5 (GMM) Even newly retired drivers are being linked with Nico Rosberg's surprisingly vacant Mercedes seat for 2017.
Rumours have mentioned Jenson Button as a contender to reunite […]
25/07/2016 F1 rules on agenda for strategy group Jul.25 (GMM) The abundance of rules in F1 today will be discussed by the strategy group in Geneva later this week.
Throughout the Hungarian GP weekend, complaints about the regulations […]
03/08/2016 Lauda to help Rosberg bounce back Aug.3 (GMM) Championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have got off to very different starts to their F1 summer break.
A happy and relaxed world championship leader Hamilton […]
17/06/2015 Hamilton ‘happier’ with 2015 Mercedes form Jun.17 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is heading into the Austrian grand prix as the overwhelming favourite to win. The world champion and 2015 title leader bounced back from the Monaco strategy […]
07/12/2016 Berger can imagine Rosberg comeback Dec.7 (GMM) The newly retired Nico Rosberg could decide to return to formula one in the future.
That is the view of Gerhard Berger, a former F1 driver who is close to the Rosberg […]
20/02/2015 Rosberg to become father in 2015 Feb.20 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is the next F1 driver on pole position to become a father. Other new dads in the paddock are Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, while the Lotus duo […]