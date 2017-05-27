Some F1 tracks like ‘carparks’ – Wolff

08/04/2017 Wehrlein hopes for Bahrain return Apr.8 (GMM) Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein says he is hopeful he will be fit enough to race in Bahrain next weekend.
The German is not in China at all, after he sat out the season opening […]
11/04/2017 Marchionne not commenting on future post 2019 Apr.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has refused to comment on reports he will stay in charge at Ferrari beyond 2019.
During the Shanghai weekend, reports from Italy suggested the 64-year-old […]
13/08/2015 Spotlight to be on Mercedes duo at Spa Aug.13 (GMM) The spotlight will be on Mercedes' duelling driver duo once the summer break ends next week. For Lewis Hamilton, it will be the end of what the Daily Mail has called a […]
11/04/2017 Shanghai happier with post-Ecclestone era Apr.11 (GMM) With Liberty Media now in charge of F1, organisers of the Chinese grand prix say hopes are high the Shanghai race will stay on the calendar.
Actually, China's latest […]
16/04/2015 Ferrari set to shine in Bahrain heat Apr.16 (GMM) Eyes will be on the skies on Thursday as the F1 world pushes through the Bahrain paddock gates. A top of 34 degrees C is forecast in the island Kingdom, which will be music […]
03/04/2016 Bosses to meet again over qualifying saga Apr.3 (GMM) The farcical qualifying format saga is set to run and run, with bosses on Sunday only agreeing the date of the next meeting. The team chiefs got together before the Bahrain […]
30/01/2017 Experts doubt Ecclestone will go quietly Jan.30 (GMM) The F1 world is poised to discover 'deposed' supremo Bernie Ecclestone's next move.
The sport's long-time but now former chief executive has denied reports he is planning a […]
17/09/2016 F1 teams keen on buying into sport Sep.17 (GMM) F1 teams are open to the concept of buying into the sport's commercial rights.
US media tycoon John Malone's Liberty Media group is taking over from CVC and reportedly wants […]
25/01/2017 Teams turned down offer of F1 shares – Wolff Jan.25 (GMM) F1 teams turned down Liberty Media's offer to become co-owners of the sport.
That is the news from Toto Wolff, boss of the championship winning Mercedes team.
As the […]