Some F1 tracks like ‘carparks’ – Wolff

May 27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he would not necessarily miss some F1 circuits if they fell by the wayside.

The sport’s new owners Liberty Media have hinted at adding more races to the calendar, but Mercedes chief Wolff said the main thing is that the most exciting grands prix are protected.

“Some circuits are like airports or supermarket carparks,” he is quoted by Italy’s Corriere della Sera.

“Fortunately there are Monaco, Spa, Monza and Suzuka where courage counts and you cannot afford mistakes.”

The Italian newspaper said the results of the latest F1 fan survey were revealed at Monaco, and it showed that Monaco and Spa were voted the most important tracks.

At the bottom of the list were Bahrain, China and Russia.



