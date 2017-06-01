Wolff sympathises amid Ferrari controversy

31/05/2017 Ferrari ’16 weeks ahead’ with 2017 car – Wolff May 31 (GMM) Ferrari got a head-start with its title-challenging car for 2017.
That is the claim of Toto Wolff, boss of the Mercedes team which won the last three drivers' and […]
14/04/2015 No ‘team orders’ at Ferrari anymore – Arrivabene Apr.14 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has ruled out boosting Ferrari's title hopes with the help of 'team orders'. After just three races, Sebastian Vettel is not only splitting the two […]
31/05/2017 Ferrari did not favour Vettel – Alesi May 31 (GMM) Jean Alesi does not believe Ferrari acted deliberately to disadvantage Kimi Raikkonen in Monaco.
Some suspect that with Sebastian Vettel leading the world championship, the […]
09/03/2015 Hamilton linked with Ferrari switch Mar.9 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton claims his fans in Italy urge him to join Ferrari. The reigning world champion and Mercedes claim they are now close to a deal to extend the 30-year-old's […]
05/12/2016 Vettel plays down Mercedes move rumour Dec.5 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has responded to the seismic Nico Rosberg retirement story simply by referring to his Ferrari contract.
The German's name is linked with his departing […]
18/05/2016 Arrivabene plays down driver change rumours May 18 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene said it is premature for Ferrari to be embroiled in the 2017 driver 'silly season'.
Italy's Corriere della Sera this week has suggested talks between the […]
11/04/2017 Marchionne not commenting on future post 2019 Apr.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has refused to comment on reports he will stay in charge at Ferrari beyond 2019.
During the Shanghai weekend, reports from Italy suggested the 64-year-old […]
12/05/2015 Teams survived FIA fuel flow checks May 12 (GMM) Teams escaped the ire of F1's governing body following a spate of post-race fuel systems checks after the Spanish grand prix. Just after qualifying in Barcelona, the FIA […]
30/04/2017 Ferrari happy with Raikkonen in Russia Apr.30 (GMM) Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has hailed the performance of Ferrari's race drivers.
At Sochi, Sebastian Vettel qualified on pole but it was his earlier-struggling […]
30/04/2016 Ferrari pushing ‘like crazy’ to catch Mercedes Apr.30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has had a troubled weekend so far in Russia. After early-season reliability trouble and then a controversial clash with teammate Kimi Raikkonen in China, […]