Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job – report

Aug.2 (GMM) A power struggle is threatening to disturb the focus of Ferrari’s push to end a ten-year championship drought.

Sebastian Vettel pushed his lead over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to 14 points in Hungary, with Ferrari’s first one-two finish of the season.

But Italian media sources as well as the major German newspaper Bild report that a power struggle is taking place behind closed doors at Maranello.

The power play is between Maurizio Arrivabene and technical boss Mattia Binotto, with the latter trying to take over as Ferrari team principal.

Bild said Arrivabene, the current Ferrari team boss, has moved to involve major sponsor Philip Morris – his former employer – in the dispute.

The first sign of Binotto’s push for power came some weeks ago, when Ferrari engine chief Lorenzo Sassi was demoted to the road car division.

Ferrari did not comment.

But recent technical ‘tricks’ used by Ferrari in 2017, including adding oil to the fuel and an allegedly flexible floor, have been banned by the FIA.

Both innovations were attributed to the creative atmosphere fostered under Binotto, but the Italian said: “I think the oil burning is not something directly related to Ferrari.

“And the floor, honestly, I don’t think there is any impact on our performance.”

Related News

  • 01/03/2015 Arrivabene willing to ‘provoke’ Ecclestone Mar.1 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene is quickly climbing the ladder as arguably one of the most popular team bosses in formula one. A former Philip Morris executive, and bearing a striking […]
  • 22/05/2015 Vettel featured in giant cigarette ads May 22 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he has no problem being featured as the new 'Marlboro man'. In many countries, and in formula one in general, tobacco advertising is strictly banned. […]
  • 14/05/2015 Ferrari quietly extends Marlboro deal May 14 (GMM) Tobacco giant Philip Morris has quietly extended its sponsorship deal with Ferrari, the Bloomberg news agency reports. Even though the red F1 cars can no longer display a […]
  • 29/06/2015 FIA clears top teams over oil concerns Jun.29 (GMM) The FIA has cleared top teams Mercedes and Ferrari following concerns about the teams' respective oil systems. Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed samples were taken […]
  • 18/07/2017 Italian press says Ferrari must ‘start from scratch’ Jul.18 (GMM) Italy's partisan media is worried the tide may have turned against Ferrari in its championship battle with Mercedes. As Lewis Hamilton utterly dominated, Mercedes scored a […]
  • 06/10/2015 Mercedes wary of ‘Singapore slump’ repeat in Russia Oct.6 (GMM) A slightly nervous Mercedes is preparing for this weekend's Russian grand prix. Actually, the usually utterly-dominant German squad can wrap up the 2015 constructors' world […]
  • 03/02/2015 Vettel pace raises hopes of Ferrari revival Feb.3 (GMM) Ferrari is emerging as a shock contender to take on mighty title defenders Mercedes in 2015. After Nico Rosberg stunned the paddock with his 157 laps on the W06's debut on […]
  • 12/10/2015 Ferrari admits real focus now on 2016 and beyond Oct.12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is still in the hunt, but Ferrari's realistic hopes are now firmly set on a proper title challenge for 2016. Indeed, while Vettel actually overtook Nico […]
  • 30/07/2015 Vettel ‘a threat’ to Mercedes’ title – Hakkinen Jul.30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is in the hunt for the 2015 title. That is the claim of former double world champion Mika Hakkinen, after Ferrari's Vettel broke through for an unexpected […]
  • 31/07/2017 Horner questions Mercedes ‘team order’ decision Jul.31 (GMM) Mercedes has admitted a team decision in Hungary may cost Lewis Hamilton the world championship. During the Hungaroring race, Valtteri Bottas let Hamilton past in order to […]