Carey wants title showdown in Abu Dhabi

Aug.7 (GMM) Chase Carey says he does not have a personal favourite for the 2017 title.
While Lewis Hamilton is the superstar and Sebastian Vettel does not even have social media accounts, F1’s new CEO told Auto Bild he is more than happy the duo are fighting it out for championship spoils.
“There is no mould from which a hero is cast,” said the American.
“We need different personalities and Vettel is one of the great protagonists of our sport, even if he is different from Lewis.”
So when pressed upon who he is really cheering for, Carey smiled: “You mean the German driver with the Italian car or the Briton in the German car?
“I’m always asked and I always say I just want a good race.”
Indeed, Bernie Ecclestone’s successor said he is happy the races have been more exciting in the first half of 2017, adding: “My wish is that the championship remains open until Abu Dhabi.”
12/12/2016 Hamilton, Wolff, end Abu Dhabi controversy Dec.12 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff are looking to put the controversy of the Abu Dhabi finale firmly in the past.
After the 2016 finale, Mercedes boss Wolff was said to be […]
30/11/2016 Vettel admits not wanting to spoil title fight Nov.30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted he was careful in the closing laps of the Abu Dhabi finale to not ruin the battle for the 2016 world championship.
However, the Ferrari driver […]
12/09/2016 Abu Dhabi could be Ecclestone’s last race – report Sep.12 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone's future might not be as secure as it was earlier thought.
US media tycoon John Malone, whose 'Darth Vader' nickname was coined by Al Gore, was understood […]
13/12/2016 Rosberg exit ‘not good’ for F1 – Ecclestone Dec.13 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone and new F1 director Chase Carey are in contact with Toto Wolff about the identity of Nico Rosberg's Mercedes successor.
That is the claim of respected […]
27/05/2017 F1 income must not be ‘socialism’ – Haas May 27 (GMM) F1 must be "very careful" as it moves to shake up the income distribution model in the near future.
That is the warning of Gene Haas, the American billionaire owner of the […]
20/03/2017 Ecclestone not done with F1 Mar.20 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is not yet done with formula one.
That is despite the fact that he was ousted as the sport's chief executive by Liberty Media, and insists he has "no idea" […]
13/07/2017 Absent Hamilton booed in London Jul.13 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton will head into his home race at Silverstone amid a cloud of local booing.
At F1's London demonstration event on Wednesday, the Mercedes driver's countrymen […]
21/01/2015 Hamilton’s father eyes F1 return for Africa Jan.21 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton's father is involved in plans to revive a South African grand prix. Since splitting as Lewis' manager, Anthony Hamilton has worked on other […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]