Decisive period for three F1 drivers

Aug.2 (GMM) From the front to the back of the 2017 grid, the respective futures of three F1 drivers could take a step forward over the August break.

At the front, Valtteri Bottas’ boss Toto Wolff has promised to think about a new deal for the Finn whilst sitting “on the beach”.

Rumours suggest a further one-year contract, giving Mercedes the freedom to sign a top star like Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel, is likely.

Bottas admits talks about 2018 are imminent.

“For sure we need to speak about what’s going to happen soon,” said the Finn.

“I have no idea about the future yet but the problem is that the mobile phone is not so good in the sauna,” he joked. “It could take a while so don’t expect anything in Spa.”

His boss, Wolff, added: “The summer break is a good time for conversation and for thinking.

“We had good talks with Valtteri before Hungary, as I would like to fly to Asia for the last races with a decision.”

Meanwhile, in the midfield, Sergio Perez admits he is hoping for a new Force India deal.

“I hope once I come to the next race after the summer break I can have a new contract,” said the Mexican. “But you never know what will happen.”

And finally, there are reports German backmarker Pascal Wehrlein will struggle to keep his Sauber cockpit for next year in the wake of the Swiss team’s new Ferrari deal.

Wehrlein is backed by Mercedes, whose Wolff said when asked about the 22-year-old: “There are many movements on the market.

“In the next two weeks, a few interesting things could happen.”

Related News

  • 27/07/2017 Mercedes not favourite for Hungary – Salo Jul.27 (GMM) Mercedes is not the certain winner of this weekend's Hungarian grand prix. That is the view of former Ferrari driver and regular F1 steward Mika Salo, who thinks Ferrari […]
  • 17/07/2017 Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal – Wolff Jul.17 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas looks set to secure a one-year extension to his Mercedes contract for 2018. The Finn signed a one-year deal to replace the suddenly-retired Nico Rosberg this […]
  • 19/08/2015 Ferrari to give title chase ‘best shot’ – spokesman Aug.19 (GMM) Battle will resume between Mercedes and Ferrari this weekend in Belgium. While Mercedes is easily leading both world championships, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel entered the […]
  • 21/06/2017 No hurry to sign new Bottas deal – Wolff Jun.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes will "take our time" in deciding whether to keep Valtteri Bottas for 2018. The Finn, currently on just a one year deal following Nico Rosberg's […]
  • 28/02/2015 Report of $231m deal for Hamilton ‘like satire’ – Wolff Feb.28 (GMM) Toto Wolff has scoffed at a media report purporting to know the dizzying value of Lewis Hamilton's next Mercedes contract. Although the reigning world champion now has no […]
  • 07/12/2016 Wolff wanted midfield team for Wehrlein in 2017 Dec.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it would be better if Pascal Wehrlein got another "year or two" to develop at a midfield team before stepping up at Mercedes. The German camp is currently […]
  • 20/01/2017 Wolff unsure Bottas can beat Hamilton Jan.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted it is possible Valtteri Bottas could be replaced at Mercedes by a bigger name for 2018. Some expressed surprise when it emerged that, despite being […]
  • 30/07/2017 Ferrari ‘simply better’ on slow circuits – Wolff Jul.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks Mercedes' victory chance in Hungary is "one per cent". That is despite the fact the reigning champions have appeared generally stronger than Ferrari in […]
  • 01/06/2015 Bosses vote Hamilton best driver in F1 Jun.1 (GMM) Team bosses have voted Lewis Hamilton the best driver in formula one today. Germany's Auto Bild magazine ran the survey amongst all ten rival team principals in the paddock, […]
  • 17/04/2017 Ferrari, Mercedes ‘about equal’ – Wolff Apr.17 (GMM) Three races into the season, it is now clear that the world of F1 has a real championship battle on its hands. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel beat the two Mercedes in Bahrain, […]