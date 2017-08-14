Drivers unhappy with extra Halo weight

Aug.14 (GMM) While most focus on the aesthetics, it is another feature of the controversial ‘Halo’ system that might actually have a more significant impact on F1.

The fact the carbon-titanium cockpit protection system will be mandatory on all cars next year has sparked a furious debate.

But while some rail against the questionable aesthetics of the ‘flip flop’-like addition over the traditional open cockpit, another major consideration is the 10-plus kilograms that ‘Halo’ weighs.

Indeed, the Swiss newspaper Blick reports that with the cars already weighing a hefty 728kg this year, the mandatory minimum weight will only increase by 5kg next year to accommodate Halo.

“Does that mean the drivers will have to lose the other 5 kilograms?” the report wondered.

Lewis Hamilton admits: “You cannot ignore Halo if it improves safety by 17 per cent. It just doesn’t look good and the extra weight isn’t good either.”

Carlos Sainz added: “We should not have to be as slim as cyclists just because of the cars.”

F1 legend Niki Lauda even thinks Halo “destroys the DNA” of formula one, but Valtteri Bottas does not quite agree with his Mercedes boss.

“I don’t think Halo will hurt formula one,” said the Finn.

“It is a safety improvement like so many others in the history of the sport, which is good for us drivers,” he told Auto Bild.

“The only drawback is the extra weight, because the heavier the cars are, the less exciting they are.”

Related News

  • 21/07/2017 Mercedes, Red Bull slam ‘Halo’ decision Jul.21 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull bosses have hit out at the FIA's decision to impose the controversial 'Halo' frontal protection concept for 2018. Many fans are outraged with this […]
  • 23/05/2017 Long wheelbase to hurt in Monaco – Mercedes May 23 (GMM) Mercedes is concerned Ferrari could have the upper hand this weekend in Monaco. Lewis Hamilton actually returned to the top step of the podium in Barcelona, but that circuit […]
  • 20/06/2015 Mateschitz will not ‘give up’ – Lauda Jun.20 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz is not poised to quit formula one. That is the claim of fellow Austrian and F1 legend Niki Lauda, as speculation about Red Bull's future on the grid […]
  • 06/07/2016 F1 must be ‘careful’ with next safety steps – Lauda Jul.6 (GMM) Niki Lauda thinks F1 needs to learn lessons from its recent past, balancing safety against safeguarding "the DNA" of the sport. The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman […]
  • 25/05/2015 No heads to roll after Hamilton strategy howler May 25 (GMM) No heads will roll after the catastrophic team error that cost Lewis Hamilton an easy win in Monaco. But that doesn't mean an exhaustive post-race investigation, prompted […]
  • 28/05/2017 2017 Mercedes car ‘a diva’ – Wolff May 28 (GMM) Toto Wolff has described Mercedes' 2017 car as a "diva". A 'diva', of course, is a talented yet temperamental individual, and so it proved at Monaco where Lewis Hamilton […]
  • 14/03/2017 ‘Tough year’ awaits Mercedes – Lauda Mar.14 (GMM) Mercedes is looking ahead to a "tough year", according to team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda. Lewis Hamilton said in Barcelona last week that although Ferrari appears […]
  • 24/10/2015 Hulkenberg reveals he lost weight in 2015 Oct.24 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg has admitted he has slimmed down during the course of the 2015 season. Although highly rated and the reigning Le Mans champion, German Hulkenberg has […]
  • 20/02/2017 Hamilton says ‘zero problems with Bottas’ Feb.20 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton on Monday rowed back on comments that had been interpreted as prickly opening salvos to his 2017 campaign. Valtteri Bottas says the triple world champion has […]
  • 13/02/2017 Magnussen admits he voted against Halo for 2018 Feb.13 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted he was among the group of F1 drivers who actively voted against introducing 'Halo' next year. The controversial cockpit-protection concept was […]