FIA to ‘push limits’ of Halo design

28/07/2017 Teams will personalise Halo designs – Whiting Jul.28 (GMM) F1's governing body has played down the waves of negativity following its decision to impose the controversial 'Halo' concept in 2018.
Not only fans, but also teams and many […]
03/03/2016 Red Bull to test F1 cockpit canopy in April Mar.3 (GMM) Red Bull will test its own proposed solution to the issue of cockpit protection later this month. On Thursday, Ferrari surprised the F1 world when Kimi Raikkonen emerged from […]
23/01/2017 Indycar says no to F1’s ‘Halo’ Jan.23 (GMM) Indycar, the major American open-wheeler series, says it will not be going down F1's route of the 'Halo' device for cockpit protection.
In 2015, former F1 driver Justin […]
11/03/2016 ‘Halo’ decision must be made soon – FIA Mar.11 (GMM) Time is running short for F1 to introduce better cockpit protection for 2017. The FIA is pushing to put the controversial 'halo' on the cars next year, with Ferrari […]
04/07/2016 FIA says Aeroscreen not scrapped yet Jul.4 (GMM) Ferrari will try again to debut the updated 'Halo 2' cockpit protection this weekend ahead of the British grand prix.
The Maranello team intended to run the revised, titanium […]
30/07/2017 Ferrari ‘simply better’ on slow circuits – Wolff Jul.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks Mercedes' victory chance in Hungary is "one per cent".
That is despite the fact the reigning champions have appeared generally stronger than Ferrari in […]
13/02/2017 Magnussen admits he voted against Halo for 2018 Feb.13 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted he was among the group of F1 drivers who actively voted against introducing 'Halo' next year.
The controversial cockpit-protection concept was […]
21/07/2017 Mercedes, Red Bull slam ‘Halo’ decision Jul.21 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull bosses have hit out at the FIA's decision to impose the controversial 'Halo' frontal protection concept for 2018.
Many fans are outraged with this […]
20/08/2015 Perez sure Force India ‘B’ car safe Aug.20 (GMM) Sergio Perez on Thursday said he has no concerns about the safety of his Force India car. In Hungary, both the Mexican and his teammate Nico Hulkenberg suffered catastrophic […]