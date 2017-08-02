Kubica ‘convinced’ of F1 comeback – Horner

Aug.2 (GMM) F1 will on Wednesday get a clearer picture about the prospect of a return to the sport for Robert Kubica.
The Pole was watching the action during Tuesday’s opening of the post-race test in Hungary, ahead of his turn in the 2017 Renault on Wednesday.
Now, the eyes of the F1 world will be watching the former Renault and BMW driver.
“Hungary is one of the toughest circuits,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. “If you can drive here, you can drive anywhere.
“He seems absolutely committed and firmly convinced about his comeback,” he added.
Indeed, as photographers zoomed in on Kubica’s permanently injured right arm on Tuesday, Kubica got FIA clearance to drive by passing the five-second cockpit evacuation test.
“I’m really happy that Robert is getting this opportunity and I’ll keep an eye on how he goes,” said Lewis Hamilton.
“It would be great if he was able to come back. He is one of the most natural talents and fastest drivers I have ever driven against, and if he was able to continue, he probably would have been champion,” he added.
Dozens of Polish reporters have joined the ranks of media in Hungary for Kubica’s test, but the 32-year-old said he is relaxed ahead of his big moment.
“I want to have fun and not any stress,” he told veteran Blick correspondent Roger Benoit on Tuesday.
Max Verstappen, who was just a boy when Kubica last raced in F1, said: “I’ve heard a lot about Robert, that he was a fighter and above all very fast.
“I think all of us drivers wish him well. But some fast laps are different to 70 (laps), and only Robert can judge the situation after the test,” he added.
Renault, however, is keen to play down the significance of Kubica’s test, denying that he is a candidate to replace struggling Jolyon Palmer after the summer break.
“We want to help Robert on his road back and maybe open a door for him. There is no more,” a source said.
19/07/2017 Kubica to test 2017 Renault in Hungary Jul.19 (GMM) Robert Kubica will step up his F1 comeback by testing Renault's 2017 car after the forthcoming Hungarian grand prix.
At Silverstone, Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul played […]
25/07/2017 Hungary perfect for Kubica comeback – Hulkenberg Jul.25 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg thinks Hungary is the perfect venue for Robert Kubica to step up his campaign to return to formula one.
Pole Kubica has already tested a 2012 car at Valencia […]
14/07/2015 Lotus denies sale to Renault now imminent Jul.14 (GMM) Lotus has denied it is on the cusp of being sold back to Renault. Reports suggest current team owner Gerard Lopez will meet with Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn in Hungary next […]
18/07/2017 Sainz plays down chances of Hungary team switch Jul.18 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has now joined those playing down his chances of switching teams ahead of the Hungarian grand prix next weekend.
Tension is clearly high between the Toro Rosso […]
31/07/2017 Horner questions Mercedes ‘team order’ decision Jul.31 (GMM) Mercedes has admitted a team decision in Hungary may cost Lewis Hamilton the world championship.
During the Hungaroring race, Valtteri Bottas let Hamilton past in order to […]
03/02/2017 Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans Feb.3 (GMM) Robert Kubica is inching tantalisingly close to his old days in formula one.
The Pole, now 32, has competed at the highest level of world rallying, but been unable to return […]
25/07/2015 Hungary GP set to stay on F1 calendar Jul.25 (GMM) The Hungarian grand prix looks set to stay on the F1 calendar. This year, the Hungaroring near Budapest is celebrating its 30th year on the schedule, after race organisers […]