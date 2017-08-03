Marchionne not confirming Monza driver call

31/07/2017 Vettel and Raikkonen ‘want to stay’ – Marchionne Jul.31 (GMM) Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has confirmed speculation the Italian team will probably keep its driver lineup the same in 2018.
Italian sources had reported that, […]
03/05/2015 Arrivabene hints at 2017 deal for Bottas May 3 (GMM) Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene has not ruled out a move to the fabled Maranello team for Valtteri Bottas in 2017. The Italian was interviewed by Germany's Bild am Sonntag […]
15/03/2015 Vettel has upper hand already – Salo Mar.15 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel already has the upper hand over friend and existing Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen. That is the view of former F1 driver Mika Salo, as the new Ferrari […]
01/07/2016 Raikkonen still best choice for Ferrari – Salo Jul.1 (GMM) Mika Salo thinks his countryman Kimi Raikkonen remains the best choice for Ferrari beyond 2016.
The fabled Maranello team is clearly shopping around for alternatives to the […]
29/08/2016 Ferrari staff ‘obligated’ to deliver – Marchionne Aug.29 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has warned that no one at Ferrari is safe unless the team starts meeting its targets.
The fabled Italian marque has failed to win a drivers' title since […]
10/06/2016 Bottas quiet amid early driver ‘silly season’ Jun.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is keeping quiet amid early rumblings that, as in 2015, he could play a role in this year's driver movement 'silly season'.
Although he ultimately stayed at […]
14/04/2017 Ricciardo denies signing Ferrari contract Apr.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has denied rumours he is lining up a switch to Ferrari for 2018.
Last week, an Italian newspaper claimed the Red Bull driver had even signed some sort of […]
11/07/2017 Ferrari ‘ready’ to extend Vettel deal Jul.11 (GMM) Ferrari is ready to sign a new contract with Sebastian Vettel.
The 2017 championship leader's first three-year deal contract with the Maranello team runs out this […]
12/06/2015 Marchionne vows to help Monza save F1 race Jun.12 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has vowed to help Monza keep its fabled Italian grand prix. Although an important home race for Ferrari, it has however been said that the Maranello marque […]