McLaren set for Indycar return in future

Aug.10 (GMM) McLaren may not be heading back to Indycar this year, but the future is another matter entirely.
That is the claim of Mark Miles, the boss of the premier American open wheeler series.
Earlier this year, Fernando Alonso sat out Monaco as both he, McLaren and Honda teamed up with the Andretti outfit at the Indy 500.
But McLaren boss Zak Brown this week dismissed as “completely untrue” rumours Alonso could now skip Singapore to head back to the US for the Indycar finale in September.
However, that may not be the end of the story.
“We know that there are options for McLaren to return to the Indianapolis 500 next year with Andretti Autosport,” Indycar CEO Mark Miles told Spain’s El Mundeo Deportivo.
“And McLaren is still interested in being a team in the Verizon Indycar series full time, probably not for 2018 but perhaps in 2019. Zak (Brown) keeps asking questions about our schedule,” Miles added.
