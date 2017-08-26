Mercedes breaks ‘gentleman’s agreement’ – report

24/06/2017 F1 ‘oil in fuel’ controversy re-emerges Jun.24 (GMM) Suggestions a team is gaining performance by mixing oil with fuel have re-emerged in Baku.
The issue had died down, but the FIA warned again ahead of the Azerbaijan weekend […]
14/09/2015 Pirelli, FIA to avoid repeat of Monza controversy Sep.14 (GMM) Pirelli and the FIA are working to avoid a repeat of the post-race controversy that followed the recent Italian grand prix. After the Monza race, and with the sport still […]
24/06/2015 Ferrari not giving up on catching Mercedes Jun.24 (GMM) Ferrari is not giving up on trying to close the gap to Mercedes in 2015. That is the claim of bosses Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne, after yet another easy defeat […]
16/10/2015 Ferrari vows to veto engine cost cap plans Oct.16 (GMM) Ferrari has signaled its intention to veto any moves to cap the cost of engines in formula one. In July, it emerged that the FIA planned to cap the cost of a supply of […]
18/08/2015 Vettel no fan of F1 ‘fuel saving’ Aug.18 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted he is no fan of having to save fuel during grands prix. The Ferrari driver, who counts himself among what are regarded as motor racing […]
24/08/2016 Ferrari taking new engine to Spa – report Aug.24 (GMM) Ferrari has a new engine specification in its luggage as the sport prepares to wake from its August slumber this weekend in Belgium.
The development follows a less than […]
08/07/2017 McLaren denies Honda power ‘break’ rumour Jul.8 (GMM) The future of the McLaren-Honda project appears to be in healthier shape this weekend in Austria.
Ahead of the FIA press conference on Friday, Mercedes' Toto Wolff was […]
13/07/2017 Alfa Romeo may power Haas in F1 – report Jul.13 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could be ready to enter formula one.
Some time ago, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said the iconic Italian name "should be reiterated as a sports brand and […]
04/03/2016 ‘Cheap engine’ plan for 2018 could be revived Mar.4 (GMM) The earlier-touted 'cheap engines' solution might soon be back on the table. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that reforms agreed by the […]
15/08/2016 Sponsor to leave Manor livery from Spa Aug.15 (GMM) A prominent sponsor will be missing from the livery of Manor's 2016 car once the summer break ends at Spa next weekend.
Even though Rio Haryanto's funding had dried up […]