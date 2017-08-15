No ‘trend’ in Ferrari vs Mercedes battle – Binotto

Aug.15 (GMM) It is not possible to say that either Mercedes or Ferrari has the edge at the mid-season point in a close battle for 2017 spoils.

Prior to Hungary, where Ferrari scored a one-two finish and Sebastian Vettel pushed out his points lead over Lewis Hamilton, it seemed clear that Mercedes had gained the upper hand.

Indeed, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff is now urging caution after Hungary, with Ferrari’s technical boss Mattia Binotto agreeing that the 2017 battle will be played out race by race.

“I think each race is different to the others,” he said.

“There were races at the start of the season where we were competitive and others where Mercedes has been competitive.

“So I don’t think there is a clear trend in the competitiveness of the two teams,” Binotto added.

Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg this week said how the big two develop their cars until the Abu Dhabi finale in November will be crucial.

Binotto agrees: “Certainly the development is very important. That has to be done race by race.

“There are still many races to go, we are at just half of the season and I don’t see any reasons why the trend needs to be for one (team) or the other.”

