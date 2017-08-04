Sauber not targeting top teams – Vasseur

08/04/2015 Force India planning ‘B’ car for mid-season Apr.8 (GMM) Force India is planning to introduce a "B" version of its 2015 car. The Silverstone based team has had a poor start to the season, after the long-delayed VJM08 missed the […]
11/04/2015 Williams slams Force India over wind tunnel jibe Apr.11 (GMM) Williams' Pat Symonds has slammed Force India for dismissing wind tunnels as "dinosaur technology". Red Bull has controversially proposed that wind tunnels be banned from […]
17/03/2017 Brawn to create new F1 overtaking group Mar.17 (GMM) F1 will look into producing rules that encourage more overtaking without resorting to artificial measures like DRS.
That is the claim of the sport's new sporting boss Ross […]
24/05/2016 Shift to 2017 focus ‘delicate’ – Vasseur May 24 (GMM) A decision is looming about how Renault will handle the transition from 2016 to 2017, team boss Frederic Vasseur has admitted.
It is widely believed that, with the French […]
12/03/2015 Wolff hits out at wind tunnel ban proposal Mar.12 (GMM) Mercedes has hit out at Red Bull's suggestion that wind tunnels should be banned from formula one. As smaller teams struggle for survival, Red Bull team boss Christian […]
23/01/2015 Force India defends 2015 car delay Jan.23 (GMM) Force India insists the decision not to debut its 2015 car at the opening Jerez test was deliberate. The Silverstone based team, having unveiled its new livery this week by […]
12/07/2017 Honda quits Sauber engine deal – report Jul.12 (GMM) Honda has reneged on its promise to supply Sauber with customer engines next year.
That is the sensational claim of Germany's Auto Bild, fuelling speculation the hapless […]
23/03/2016 Vasseur happy with drivers, new F1 job Mar.23 (GMM) New team boss Frederic Vasseur says he is happy with Renault's drivers after the first race weekend of 2016. As the French carmaker returns to full works status this year, […]
14/01/2017 Vasseur not ruling out F1 return Jan.14 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says he might not be done with his F1 career.
The Frenchman says he quit as Renault team boss after a single year because the management team together with […]