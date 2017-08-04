Williams considers di Resta for 2018 seat

Aug.4 (GMM) Paul di Resta has suddenly entered the running to race for Williams in 2018.
Until Hungary, where he took over from the ill Felipe Massa, the 31-year-old Scot had not raced in F1 since losing his Force India seat in 2013.
However, Scot di Resta has kept his racing instincts sharp with a full-time DTM seat, whilst being on-hand at grands prix as a pundit for British television and Williams’ reserve driver.
He then performed well with no practice laps in Massa’s Williams race cockpit, with team technical boss Paddy Lowe declaring: “We’re keeping our minds open for the coming year.
“We consider every option,” Lowe is quoted by Spain’s El Confidencial. “I think he (di Resta) has a good reputation after this weekend, and I’ve heard he might also get a call from Mercedes. So that’s the situation.”
12/02/2015 ‘Calm’ Williams sparked Massa revival Feb.12 (GMM) A "calmer" environment may have contributed to the return to form of former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa. In 2008, the Brazilian went wheel-to-wheel with Lewis Hamilton for […]
29/04/2015 Red Bull to finally debut ‘short nose’ in Spain Apr.29 (GMM) Red Bull is tipped to finally debut the so-called 'short nose' version of its 2015 car at the forthcoming Spanish grand prix. "The modified car is arguably an RB11 'B'," […]
04/08/2015 Lowe backs August shutdown Aug.4 (GMM) Mercedes technical chief Paddy Lowe has backed F1's August shutdown. Tension is brewing between Bernie Ecclestone and the teams at present, as the four-week summer gap in the […]
22/07/2015 Teams set to scrap behind Mercedes in Hungary Jul.22 (GMM) Williams might have to take a back seat in Hungary this weekend, despite dicing with Mercedes for victory last time out. And for its part, Ferrari is hoping Silverstone was […]
17/08/2015 Mercedes eyes 2016 debut for Wehrlein Aug.17 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could be the next rookie in formula one. The 20-year-old German is not only Mercedes' star driver in the German touring car series DTM, he is also reserve […]
01/07/2016 Massa says he will decide F1 future Jul.1 (GMM) Felipe Massa insists he is in control of his next move in F1, as his current Williams contract runs out.
Rivals Jenson Button and Daniil Kvyat are among drivers linked with […]
23/05/2017 Massa hails Lowe’s impact at Williams May 23 (GMM) Felipe Massa has hailed Paddy Lowe for a noticeable turnaround inside the Williams team.
Brazilian Massa has driven for the famous British team since leaving Ferrari, but he […]
13/04/2015 Mercedes helped Williams catch Ferrari – report Apr.13 (GMM) Mercedes is manipulating the balance of power among its customer teams, according to a Spanish media report. El Pais newspaper said Williams, Lotus and Force India each pay […]
24/07/2015 Only Bottas to get new front wing in Hungary Jul.24 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas will be running the only version of a new front wing on his Williams in Hungary. In some teams, when only a single copy of a new technical innovation is […]
26/01/2017 Bottas ‘as good as Rosberg’ – Lauda Jan.26 (GMM) Niki Lauda says Mercedes will not miss reigning world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017.
"Not at all," said the team's famous chairman and F1 legend, when asked by Sport Bild if […]