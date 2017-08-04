Williams considers di Resta for 2018 seat

Aug.4 (GMM) Paul di Resta has suddenly entered the running to race for Williams in 2018.

Until Hungary, where he took over from the ill Felipe Massa, the 31-year-old Scot had not raced in F1 since losing his Force India seat in 2013.

However, Scot di Resta has kept his racing instincts sharp with a full-time DTM seat, whilst being on-hand at grands prix as a pundit for British television and Williams’ reserve driver.

He then performed well with no practice laps in Massa’s Williams race cockpit, with team technical boss Paddy Lowe declaring: “We’re keeping our minds open for the coming year.

“We consider every option,” Lowe is quoted by Spain’s El Confidencial. “I think he (di Resta) has a good reputation after this weekend, and I’ve heard he might also get a call from Mercedes. So that’s the situation.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

