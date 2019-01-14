Mercedes to use all-new engine in 2019 – report

03/01/2015 Honda excluded as engine upgrades allowed in 2015 Jan.3 (GMM) F1 newcomer Honda has been left out as rival engine suppliers prepare to develop their turbo V6 power units throughout the 2015 season. It has emerged in recent days that, […]
21/05/2018 Engine makers plan Canada upgrades May 21 (GMM) F1 engine manufacturers are planning significant upgrades for the Canadian grand prix. After Monaco this weekend, the sport will be heading to Montreal for round seven -- […]
05/07/2015 Wolff open to letting rivals ‘catch up’ Jul.5 (GMM) Even dominant Mercedes might be willing to facilitate change amid F1's so-called 'crisis'. Many believe the biggest problem is that while the German marque has utterly […]
03/01/2017 Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 – report Jan.3 (GMM) Ferrari will crack the 1000 horse power barrier with its 2017 engine, according to a report in Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. The sports newspaper also speculated that the […]
19/04/2015 F1 racing ahead for 2017 rule changes Apr.19 (GMM) Technical change is coming to formula one. Days ago, Bernie Ecclestone told La Gazzetta dello Sport his ideal scenario would be to scrap the quiet, expensive and complex […]
24/01/2017 Honda aims for top engine makers in 2017 Jan.24 (GMM) Honda is aiming to push towards F1 'power unit' pacesetters Mercedes and Ferrari in 2017. Almost certainly the least impressive performer among its engine manufacturer peers […]
16/09/2015 Rosberg to use Monza engine in Singapore Sep.16 (GMM) This weekend in Singapore, Nico Rosberg will use the very same new-specification Mercedes engine that was removed from his car ahead of qualifying at Monza. That is the […]
07/06/2018 Mercedes delays Canada-spec engine Jun.7 (GMM) Mercedes has delayed the planned introduction of a new engine specification for Canada. Toto Wolff announced days ago that "all the Mercedes powered cars" in the field will […]
15/03/2017 Alonso ‘has spoken’ about 2018 – Boullier Mar.15 (GMM) Eric Boullier has admitted Fernando Alonso's future could depend on the competitiveness of the McLaren-Honda package in 2017. On the face of it, the Anglo-Japanese […]
23/07/2018 Wolff not accusing Ferrari of ‘illegal’ engine Jul.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down reports Ferrari's 2018 power unit could be 'illegal'. "We do not ask ourselves that," said the Mercedes boss. At Hockenheim, with Ferrari clearly […]