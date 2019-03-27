Honda makes Red Bull ‘a threat’ in 2019

Mar.27 (GMM) Honda is turning Red Bull back into a true world championship contender.

That is the view of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss who had expected the German team’s battle to be only with Ferrari in 2019.

But it was a Honda-powered Max Verstappen sharing the podium with the two Mercedes in Melbourne, prompting Wolff to observe that Red Bull’s new engine supplier has made “a huge step forward”.

“If you look at the speed trace it looks a very different Red Bull than before,” he told F1’s official website.

“They were very strong,” Wolff said, referring to Red Bull-Honda in Melbourne.

“You saw how they have eaten up Sebastian into turn three, the power was enormous.

“The combination with Red Bull will become a threat. Based on the level of performance, you must certainly have them in the calculation for the championship,” he added.

Related News

  • 29/08/2016 F1 world blasts Verstappen after Spa aggression Aug.29 (GMM) The F1 world rounded on Max Verstappen after Sunday's Belgian grand prix, insisting the Dutchman is driving too recklessly. "I am fine with good, hard racing but that was […]
  • 17/12/2018 Costa plays down 2019 Mercedes engine problem Dec.17 (GMM) Aldo Costa has played down fears Mercedes' 2019 campaign is starting off with an engine problem. Team boss Toto Wolff said recently that there had been initial problems with […]
  • 18/09/2017 Singapore not ‘preliminary title decision’ – Wolff Sep.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at suggestions Sunday in Singapore was a 'preliminary decision' for a fourth world championship title for Lewis Hamilton. With the first-corner crash […]
  • 07/06/2018 Mercedes delays Canada-spec engine Jun.7 (GMM) Mercedes has delayed the planned introduction of a new engine specification for Canada. Toto Wolff announced days ago that "all the Mercedes powered cars" in the field will […]
  • 02/03/2018 Wolff predicts three-way fight in 2018 Mar.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton had a few eyebrows raising as the first winter test concluded in Barcelona on Thursday. The Mercedes driver and reigning world champion's top time had some […]
  • 11/12/2018 Hamilton teammate Bottas ‘is not there’ – Verstappen Dec.11 (GMM) Max Verstappen has admitted he will try to emulate Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' approach to winning the world championship. The Dutchman can finally stop complaining about […]
  • 17/04/2017 Ferrari, Mercedes ‘about equal’ – Wolff Apr.17 (GMM) Three races into the season, it is now clear that the world of F1 has a real championship battle on its hands. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel beat the two Mercedes in Bahrain, […]
  • 21/10/2018 Wolff may consider another Bottas team order Oct.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes might consider imposing 'team orders' yet again this weekend in Austin. The world championship looks certain to fall eventually to Lewis […]
  • 29/03/2015 Wolff hopes Malaysia stops equalisation ‘nonsense’ Mar.29 (GMM) Toto Wolff on Sunday said he hopes Ferrari's breakthrough win stops the "nonsense" talk about equalisation. After Australia, Red Bull threatened to quit F1 over Mercedes' […]
  • 22/05/2017 Lauda would ‘veto’ McLaren-Mercedes deal May 22 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he would "veto" a supply of customer Mercedes engines for struggling former F1 grandee McLaren. Although consistently denied, persistent rumours have said […]