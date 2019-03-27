Schumacher can handle hype of debut F1 test

25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
27/02/2019 Alfa Romeo admits Schumacher could test Feb.27 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Mick Schumacher could test the 2019 Alfa Romeo in April. Earlier, we reported rumours that the former Sauber team could run Michael […]
26/02/2019 Schumacher set to test Alfa Romeo in April Feb.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to test a 2019 formula one car as early as April. Sky Italia reports that the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who was recently […]
06/11/2018 Schumacher ‘not as crazy as Max’ – van Amersfoort Nov.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has a more meticulous approach to motor racing than does Max Verstappen. That is the claim of Frits van Amersfoort, who worked with both drivers in the junior […]
28/11/2018 Two Schumachers in F1 would be ‘incredible’ Nov.28 (GMM) Ralf Schumacher says the idea of two Schumachers on the F1 grid once again is a "wonderful dream". Next year, F1 legend Michael Schumacher's high-profile son Mick - the new […]
31/08/2017 David Schumacher eyes F1 future Aug.31 (GMM) Ralf Schumacher's son has admitted he is targeting a future in formula one. While it is his cousin Mick who is grabbing the most headlines, David Schumacher is set to move […]
02/10/2018 Next step for Schumacher is F2 – Brawn Oct.2 (GMM) Mick Schumacher should not be rushed into formula one. That is the view of Ross Brawn, who worked closely with the young German's famous father Michael during the […]
19/11/2018 Prost tips Formula 2 move for Schumacher Nov.19 (GMM) Alain Prost is expecting Mick Schumacher to step up to Formula 2 in 2019. This year, the son of Prost's fellow F1 legend Michael Schumacher upped his game to dominate and […]
01/02/2019 ‘Difficult’ to be Schumacher’s son – Mick Feb.1 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has admitted that it is sometimes "difficult" to be the son of F1's most successful driver of all time. Reigning European F3 champion Schumacher, 19, is […]