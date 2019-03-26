Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain

26/02/2019 Schumacher set to test Alfa Romeo in April Feb.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to test a 2019 formula one car as early as April. Sky Italia reports that the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who was recently […]
25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
27/02/2019 Alfa Romeo admits Schumacher could test Feb.27 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Mick Schumacher could test the 2019 Alfa Romeo in April. Earlier, we reported rumours that the former Sauber team could run Michael […]
11/04/2016 Italy hails new ‘Schumi’ after race wins Apr.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is pressing the throttle on the next stage in his quest for future F1 glory. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, the 17-year-old is racing in both the […]
10/05/2015 Manager says Schumacher condition ‘improving’ May 10 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's manager says the condition of the seven time world champion is "improving". Sabine Kehm, who is now guiding Schumacher's son Mick on his first steps in […]
15/01/2019 Schumacher tipped to sign Ferrari deal Jan.15 (GMM) Mick Schumacher could be about to sign up with Ferrari's driver development 'academy'. International publications including La Repubblica, La Gazzetta dello Sport, […]
20/06/2015 Todt to watch Mick Schumacher race at Spa Jun.20 (GMM) FIA president Jean Todt will reportedly watch Mick Schumacher race at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend. Mick, the 16-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is racing […]
22/01/2019 Nicolas Todt to be Mick Schumacher manager Jan.22 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has signed up a new manager. Previously, the new Ferrari junior driver's career was being handled only by Sabine Kehm, who famously also worked with Mick's […]
19/11/2018 Prost tips Formula 2 move for Schumacher Nov.19 (GMM) Alain Prost is expecting Mick Schumacher to step up to Formula 2 in 2019. This year, the son of Prost's fellow F1 legend Michael Schumacher upped his game to dominate and […]
28/02/2019 Raikkonen admits Alfa Romeo ‘fast’ Feb.28 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has played down mounting speculation about Alfa Romeo's ability to be a dark horse of 2019. His former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, on Wednesday […]