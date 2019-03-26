Wehrlein not interested in uncompetitive F1 return
Mar.26 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein says he “definitely” is not angling to return to formula one with a back of the grid team.
The former Manor and Sauber driver now races in Formula E, but he has also been signed up for 2019 by Ferrari, where he will be a simulator driver assisting the championship charge of his friend and countryman Sebastian Vettel.
When asked if he is targeting a return to F1, Wehrlein told Bild newspaper: “Not at any price.
“It has to fit, like this year in Formula E. I am definitely not going back to a formula one team where I know I’m fighting for 18th place,” he said.
“To go to a weekend and know that 15th is the maximum is not a competitive sport.
“I don’t want to be in that situation anymore.”
Indeed, Wehrlein said he is happier with his Ferrari and Formula E roles than he was in F1.
“For the first time in a long time, I have fun again,” he said.
“I could not be happier with my current situation, and I also had fun in DTM last year. Now I race Formula E, work for Ferrari in the simulator, and I drive in a team where I can show my performance.
“I have already had the chance to win in Formula E twice, and that makes me feel like a real racing driver again,” added Wehrlein.
