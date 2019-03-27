Villeneuve slammed over Kubica comments

Mar.27 (GMM) Former F1 driver Lucas di Grassi has slammed Jacques Villeneuve over comments about Robert Kubica’s return to the sport.

The always-outspoken 1997 world champion Villeneuve said it is “terrible” that “someone with a disability” can race at “the pinnacle of racing”.

Di Grassi, who raced for the Virgin team in 2010, called Villeneuve’s comments “absurd”.

“A person can never be defined by his disability, rather he should be defined by his performance,” said the Brazilian.

“Kubica is an example of recovery with an incredible history,” di Grassi added. “At the end of the year the results will speak for themselves.”

Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel, however, is quoted by the Formule 1 publication as saying about Kubica: “He is good, but not good enough for formula one”.



