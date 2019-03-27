Alonso hits out at official F1 podcast

Mar.27 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has kept himself in the F1 headlines by lashing out at the sport’s official podcast.

The latest Beyond The Grid podcast is with former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, who made some comments about the Spaniard’s time with the team.

Montezemolo said Alonso was “less close to the team” than were Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher, and in a Tweet to promote the podcast, reportedly added: “When he wins, he’s happy. When he doesn’t win, it’s the problem of the team”.

It is the official Tweet that annoyed Alonso.

The two-time world champion, who quit F1 at the end of last year, said there “had to be a reason not to follow this account”.

“(The) President never said that. Especially after scoring 80 per cent of the points for our team,” added Alonso.

“We raced hard, together, with all our heart and we fought until last race for championships.”

Meanwhile, Marca sports newspaper reports that Alonso is this week in South Africa, where he is testing a Toyota Hilux car designed for the Dakar Rally.



