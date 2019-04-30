Binotto denies need to make changes at Ferrari

27/03/2018 Italian press says 2018 can be Ferrari’s year Mar.27 (GMM) Ferrari may not have the best car, but it is in the running for the 2018 world championship. That is the view of the Italian press after the Melbourne season […]
09/10/2018 Italian press savages Vettel, Ferrari Oct.9 (GMM) The Italian press has savaged Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel as the Maranello team's 2018 title falls apart. After Suzuka, it might be said that the final nail in the coffin of […]
10/04/2017 Ferrari criticises Raikkonen after China Apr.10 (GMM) Ferrari has openly criticised Kimi Raikkonen after Sunday's Chinese grand prix. The Italian marque was not alone. The influential sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said […]
15/03/2017 Mercedes had crankshaft trouble in test – source Mar.15 (GMM) Mercedes ran through the recent Barcelona tests with a secret reliability problem. That is the claim of Leo Turrini, a well-known Italian media insider who is famously close […]
18/10/2018 Vettel could leave Ferrari after 2019 – report Oct.18 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's future at Ferrari is suddenly in doubt. That is the claim of Luigi Perna, a respected correspondent for the respected Italian sports daily La Gazzetta […]
12/07/2016 Italian press sees Ferrari in ‘crisis’ again Jul.12 (GMM) The Italian press thinks Ferrari has entered another period of "crisis". Despite earlier looking a likely title challenger for Mercedes in 2016, the Maranello team has […]
19/09/2017 Title not lost for Vettel yet – Trulli Sep.19 (GMM) Jarno Trulli says it is still possible that Sebastian Vettel will win the 2017 title. That is despite the fact the partisan Italian press is livid that, with the first […]
07/09/2015 Monza fate no clearer after Renzi meeting Sep.7 (GMM) Monza's future on the F1 calendar appeared no clearer on Sunday, despite the attendance of the Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi. Renzi, Italy's new 40-year-old PM, arrived […]
01/08/2017 Italian press backs Raikkonen for 2018 Aug.1 (GMM) The Ferrari-partisan Italian press has backed reports the Maranello marque looks set to keep Kimi Raikkonen at the team for 2018. It is expected the fabled Italian team will […]
06/03/2017 Marchionne staying at Ferrari until 2021 Mar.6 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne will remain Ferrari's president until at least 2021. That is the news in Italian reports including the authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport. In January, […]