Gasly getting ‘a lot’ of Red Bull support – Horner

14/04/2019 Gasly needs ‘a bit of time’ – Horner Apr.14 (GMM) Christian Horner has once again defended Pierre Gasly amid suggestions the Frenchman may lose his Red Bull seat. Struggling to adjust to his new car after being promoted […]
01/09/2018 Kvyat in frame for 2019 return – Horner Sep.1 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is back in the running for a seat at Toro Rosso. With Pierre Gasly moving to Red Bull Racing, the energy drink company is looking for a replacement but is so far […]
24/10/2016 Gasly ‘cannot understand’ Kvyat decision Oct.24 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he "cannot understand" why Red Bull overlooked him for a Toro Rosso seat for 2017. While Daniil Kvyat's future has looked bleak at times this year, […]
05/02/2019 Gasly ‘under scrutiny’ in 2019 – Marko Feb.5 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has Red Bull's full support, but he must perform if he wants to keep his race seat at the senior F1 team. That is the warning of Dr Helmut Marko, who runs Red […]
07/02/2019 Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen Feb.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is in the "best situation" to have Max Verstappen as his 2019 teammate. This week, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner declared that Verstappen is the […]
15/04/2019 No more race victory target in 2019 – Horner Apr.15 (GMM) After three races in 2019, Red Bull no longer has a target for the number of race wins. Prior to the season, buoyed by the promise of the new works Red Bull-Honda pairing, […]
09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]
29/04/2017 Officials hint Kvyat staying at Toro Rosso Apr.29 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat stands a chance of keeping his Toro Rosso seat beyond 2017. That is the claim of Red Bull officials Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, as the young Russian […]
12/06/2015 Renault plays down fifth engine penalties Jun.12 (GMM) Renault has played down the impact of the ten-place grid penalties now being served by its F1 customers. The penalties are due to the sport's long-life engine rules, this […]
18/09/2018 Wehrlein on pole for Toro Rosso seat Sep.18 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a top candidate to return to F1 next year. Just days ago, Mercedes admitted that after the German driver's Manor and Sauber career ended, it […]