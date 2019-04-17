Bratches admits China could get second F1 race

26/04/2018 F1 eyes new races in Vietnam, China – Bratches Apr.26 (GMM) Vietnam is still on track to join the F1 calendar in the future. That is the claim of Sean Bratches, F1 owner Liberty Media's commercial boss. "This is a street race where […]
16/04/2019 Carey inspects 2020 Hanoi GP site Apr.16 (GMM) F1 chief executive Chase Carey travelled straight from China to Vietnam to check out the scene of the Hanoi street race for 2020. Vietnam is the first new race put together […]
09/05/2017 F1 ‘different’ post-Ecclestone – Barcelona May 9 (GMM) "Things are different" now that Bernie Ecclestone is no longer in charge of formula one. That is the claim of Vicenc Aguilera, the president of the long-time Spanish grand […]
05/06/2018 F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future. Liberty Media's Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 […]
12/11/2018 Miami GP plans still not dead – Carey Nov.12 (GMM) Chase Carey insists that plans for a grand prix in Miami have not been scrapped. In late September, the Miami city commission voted to indefinitely defer the […]
27/05/2017 Some F1 tracks like ‘carparks’ – Wolff May 27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he would not necessarily miss some F1 circuits if they fell by the wayside. The sport's new owners Liberty Media have hinted at adding more races to […]
28/08/2018 F1 agrees new German GP deal – report Aug.28 (GMM) The German grand prix has been saved, according to the local Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper. Earlier, with Liberty Media's plans for a Miami GP next year in […]
01/12/2017 F1 chiefs scout race locations in Miami – report Dec.1 (GMM) Miami is emerging as a likely destination of a second US grand prix in the near future. With Liberty Media now owning F1's commercial rights, the coastal city in Florida has […]
04/04/2018 Ecclestone thinks Brawn wants top F1 job Apr.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone thinks Ross Brawn is eyeing the top job in F1. Before being ousted as F1 supremo, Ecclestone said he did not want to work alongside the former Ferrari and […]
24/08/2018 2019 German GP rescue talks ‘good’ – Bratches Aug.24 (GMM) F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches has declared himself an "optimist" as talks with Hockenheim about a 2019 race continue. Talks between Liberty Media and Hockenheim about a […]