Mercedes beating Ferrari ‘nothing new’ – Briatore

Apr.17 (GMM) Flavio Briatore is not surprised that Ferrari is struggling to beat Mercedes in 2019.

The Maranello team began the year with many believing it has the fastest car, but so far it is Mercedes with three consecutive one-twos.

“What’s wrong with Ferrari? It’s nothing new,” former Renault boss Briatore told Italian broadcaster La 7.

“The car has been slow for eight years,” the Italian said.

Briatore said Ferrari has taken a risk by appointing Binotto, also the team’s “excellent” technical director, as the new team principal for 2019.

“With Binotto, they run the risk of not having a fully dedicated boss and also becoming lost in the technical area,” he said.

And in terms of speed, Briatore said: “Nothing has changed compared to last year. They have not reduced the gaps to Mercedes.

“The usual repertoire of excuses already started in the first race. Mercedes will continue to dominate,” he predicted.



