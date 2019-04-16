McLaren to decide on Indycar for 2020 in summer

30/05/2018 Alonso’s manager to attend Indycar race May 30 (GMM) A full-time move to Indycar is looking like a real possibility for Fernando Alonso. After doing the 2017 Indy 500 with Alonso, it is already rumoured that McLaren is now […]
26/05/2018 Alonso to Indycar rumour emerges May 26 (GMM) The next rumour regarding Fernando Alonso's future has emerged in the Monaco paddock. Earlier, with McLaren's Zak Brown saying he wants to keep the Spaniard, it emerged that […]
09/08/2017 McLaren denies Alonso to skip Singapore Aug.9 (GMM) McLaren executive Zak Brown has slammed suggestions Fernando Alonso may miss another grand prix this year. In May, the Spaniard sat out Monaco in order to contest the fabled […]
07/07/2018 McLaren success will ‘take a while’ – de Ferran Jul.7 (GMM) Gil de Ferran agrees with McLaren boss Zak Brown that it will "take a while" for the British team to win again. With the Honda era now over, McLaren hit rock bottom in 2018 […]
06/09/2018 Andretti hopes Alonso makes Indycar switch Sep.6 (GMM) Michael Andretti says he hopes Fernando Alonso makes the switch to Indycar for 2019. Disenchanted Spaniard Alonso is quitting F1 at the end of the year, but it is not known […]
06/07/2018 McLaren scraps Indycar plans for 2019 Jul.6 (GMM) McLaren has reportedly scrapped its plans to enter an Indycar team for 2019. The move was being planned by Zak Brown, but a performance and management crisis within the […]
24/06/2018 Zak Brown wants Alonso to stay in F1 Jan.24 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren does not want to lose Fernando Alonso. Actually, the Spanish driver is already under contract beyond 2018, but that ties him only to McLaren as a […]
06/08/2018 Indycar move possible for Alonso – Brown Aug.6 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitted it is possible Fernando Alonso will leave McLaren and F1 for the Indycar series in 2019. Brown, the McLaren team boss, said the Spaniard is "very […]
11/11/2018 Alonso to tackle Indy 500 again in 2019 Nov.11 (GMM) Fernando Alonso will try to win the Indy 500 once again in 2019. Last year, the Spaniard came close until his McLaren entry, in collaboration with Michael Andretti's Indycar […]