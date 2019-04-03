Experts not sure Schumacher next F1 sensation

03/04/2019 Schumacher still in no rush for F1 grid Apr.3 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he is still in no rush to step up to formula one. That is despite the fact the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher made his F1 test debut for […]
08/02/2019 Manager says 2019 Kvyat’s last chance in F1 Feb.8 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is getting his final chance to succeed in formula one. That is the view of the Russian's new manager Nicolas Todt. After being dropped by the Red Bull programme […]
03/03/2015 Manager warns media as Schu son makes car debut Mar.3 (GMM) The low profile enjoyed until now by the great Michael Schumacher's son is over. On Monday, recent rumours that 15-year-old 'Mick Junior' was set to step out of karts and […]
06/09/2018 Schumacher eyes F2, DTM for 2019 Sep.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is speeding up on his road to formula one. The 19-year-old son of seven time world champion Michael is enjoying a resurgence in the highly competitive […]
27/03/2019 Schumacher can handle hype of debut F1 test Mar.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he can deal with all the hype surrounding his meteoric rise to formula one. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have now confirmed reports that the 20-year-old son […]
29/01/2019 Schumacher needs time to ‘grow’ – Montezemolo Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo says Mick Schumacher needs time to "grow" into a F1 driver. Ferrari has signed the son of Ferrari's five-time world champion Michael […]
23/01/2019 Ferrari ‘perfect’ for Schumacher – Stuck Jan.23 (GMM) Mick Schumacher will get a "perfect" preparation for life as a formula one driver with Ferrari. That is the view of Hans-Joachim Stuck, a former racing driver and now […]
24/01/2019 Schumacher needs super license points in 2019 Jan.24 (GMM) The system for awarding F1 'super licenses' to aspiring drivers could see Mick Schumacher left off the grid for 2020. Many are tipping the 19-year-old son of F1 legend […]
08/03/2019 Ross Brawn backs Mick Schumacher Mar.8 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has won the backing of Liberty Media's F1 sporting boss, Ross Brawn. Brawn was the technical boss at Ferrari during the Italian team's ultra-successful […]